How long is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

Marvel has just entered Phase Five of the MCU and the next movie set to add to this grand adventure is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The third movie in the Guardians series is also set to be the last with the lineup as we know it so fans should expect things to go out with a bang. That said, before you commit to heading out on the opening night to see the film, you may want to do some scheduling, and for that, you’ll want to know how long the movie is.

Typically runtime information surfaces in the weeks before a film’s release and the case of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 there is no exception.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 runtime

Image via Marvel Studios

Thankfully, James Gunn himself has chimed in on the runtime of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and we can safely say that the film will be around 2 and a half hours long when it debuts in theaters this May.

After early reports began circulating that suggested the movie’s runtime would be 2:29, Gunn responded by clarifying that while that may not be exact, the movie will be somewhere around that long. Fortunately, the director says that not a minute of the movie is wasted, so while long, fans should look forward to an engaging MCU experience.

With its length, the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy series is poised to be the longest of the trilogy. This passes the second film with its runtime of 2:17 and the first movie which is the shortest of the bunch at just 2:02.

Among other MCU movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks set to land near the top of the list with its reported 2:29 runtime only shorter than Eternals, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Avengers: Endgame.

Once we have an exact runtime of the movie, likely once it’s released on May 5, this article will be updated to reflect that.