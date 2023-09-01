How long is ‘The Equalizer 3?’

Denzel Washington once again kicks butt as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, the final chapter in Antoine Fuqua’s vigilante trilogy that releases this week. But just how much time will you need to take out of your day to watch it?

Since the first film’s debut in 2014, the mysterious ex-government hitman has taken his skills into retirement in order to serve justice to those who are oppressed. The second movie in 2018 added a welcome supporting character played by Pedro Pascal in a plot that intertwined Robert’s clandestine past with his present. In the third film, Robert’s recovery in Italy finds him feeling at home, until he must once again issue his particular brand of justice to the Mafia.

What is the runtime for The Equalizer 3?

If you buy a ticket for Equalizer 3 just make sure you carve out at least two hours for the full runtime.

Interestingly, Equalizer 3‘s duration represents the shortest of the entire franchise. In fact, each installment has gotten shorter and shorter, with the first film running at 2 hours and 12 minutes and the 2018 follow-up clocking in at 2 hours and 1 minute. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, mind you, since for my money I’d rather have all killer no filler in my movie experience even if it means a shorter overall experience.

Equalizer 3 is in theaters now.