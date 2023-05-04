How many ‘Dune’ movies will there be?

Frank Herbert’s Dune novels have been hot property for some time — the sci-fi story of Paul Atreides having been adapted for the screen three times now. This time around sees director Denis Villeneuve at the helm, with Dune: Part One released in 2021 to great acclaim and Dune: Part Two now on the way. Do we know whether that will be all though?

Herbert’s novel is a long one, full of twists and turns, multiple storylines, and character arcs that lead to it being almost impossible to fit into one movie. Villeneuve, considering this, decided to split it into two parts, but that may not be the end of Paul Atreides’ story on the big screen. Though the second film will cover and finish the second half of the novel, there is always Herbert’s sequel novel to adapt, Dune Messiah.

According to Looper, the director is very interested in adapting this book as well and turning the movies into a trilogy, though he has no desire to branch into a franchise. The potential for a third film was further discussed by the film’s co-writer Jon Spaihts, in an interview with Playlist. Spaihts said,

“Dune Messiah picks up years after the close of Dune, and yes, Denis has talked seriously about making that film as well, as a conclusion of the trilogy. Dune Messiah is a very interesting book, which in some ways, deconstructs Dune and plays as a cautionary tale, even more than Dune does, about the dangers of blending religion and politics, the hazards of following charismatic leaders, and the dangerous struggle that’s always alive between the individual and institutions.”

Image via Warner Bros.

When asked if Dune: Part Two could hint at a future for the characters rather than tying it all up with a bow, the writer responded,

“I think that’s right. There are a few tantalizing strands that lead into the future and suggest that we might not be done in this universe, despite the fact that the ending of Dune as a novel, which will be the ending of the second film, is a very satisfying conclusion. There are a number of ways in which the book also sounds ominous notes, and there are hints of foreboding about what made be yet to come.”

As it stands then, we only know for sure that we will have Dune: Part One and the upcoming Dune: Part Two on the big screen, though it does seem like there are some promising signs that Villeneuve will get the trilogy he desires. Alongside these though, there is also a television series on the way, Dune: The Sisterhood, which is now in production for HBO. This story will look at how the wheels began turning a millennia before Paul’s story, at the coven that would go on to become the Bene Gesserit.

Much like Tolkien, Herbert created a huge universe within which his stories take place, and there is plenty of material to be mined for adaption if one so chooses. Though Villeneuve may be happy with three films in total, executives may want more if they can see a way to make more money.

For now, we know for sure we have Dune: Part Two to round off the current story, and from there, who knows? The second half of Herbert’s story is set for release in theaters on Nov. 3.