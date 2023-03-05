How many Hallmark movies has Brooks Darnell starred in?

Brooks Darnell is a talented actor with a large and vocal fanbase. This fanbase has only grown in the past few years as the star has become the public face of Hallmark movies. Last December, Hallmark signed Brooks to a multi-picture deal, and this news has left many wondering just how many Hallmark films the actor has appeared in.

What deal does Hallmark have with Brooks Darnell?

Darnell will be appearing in many more Hallmark films in the coming years. In Dec. 2022, the company signed Brooks to a multi-film deal. When the deal was announced, Hallmark Media’s Executive Vice President of Programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, told Deadline:

“We are so lucky to have Brooks Darnell here at Hallmark; he is a triple threat – an amazing actor, singer, and musician. Brooks is such a delight to work with and we’re all so excited for viewers to see him in his next movie, ‘Holiday Heritage,’ which is our first-ever movie celebrating Kwanzaa.”

How many Hallmark films has Brooks Darnell appeared in?

Darnell made his Hallmark movie debut in 2019 when he took the lead role in A Christmas Miracle, a film that Hallmark describes by saying:

“Ever-optimistic single mom Emma Sanderson is looking for a Christmas miracle to write about for the lifestyle magazine at which she has landed a temporary job. While following her lead on the story, Emma discovers unexpected romance with a supportive colleague and takes it upon herself to bring about a Christmas miracle for a lonely street musician.”

Then, in early 2021 Darnell would make his second Hallmark appearance, performing alongside Nazneen Contractor in A Winter Getaway. Hallmark’s synopsis for this film reads:

“When an average guy is gifted a luxury trip, he is mistaken as a millionaire. But then sparks fly with the lovely concierge. Will she feel the same way about him when she learns the truth?”

Fans of Brooks’ Hallmark output didn’t have to wait long for more, as Brooks would appear in another Hallmark movie in October 2021. This movie, called Advice to Love By, is described by Hallmark like this:

When a love advice author and a dating columnist cross paths, attraction blooms into more. Using strategies from their own playbooks, is it possible they’ve both met their match – each other.

Then, in December 2022, Brooks Darnell appeared in Holiday Heritage. Hallmark describes this movie by saying:

Ella, with the help of Griffin her ex-boyfriend, encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.

This means that at the time of writing Brooks Darnell has been in four different Hallmark movies. However, this number will grow in the coming years as Hallmark makes full use of their new signing. While it might feel like Brooks Darnell has been in more than four Hallmark movies, it should be noted that Brooks has also appeared in some similar Lifetime movies, including Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve from 2020.