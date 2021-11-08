How Many Kids Does Denzel Washington Have?

For over twenty years, Denzel Washington has provided audiences with great performances and iconic roles that have always found a way deep into our hearts. His commanding presence on screen is very much that of a prestigious father. Whether he’s expressing anger, sadness, or reflection, Washington has managed to convey a spectrum of emotions through his characters and you can tell that he puts forth a lot of effort to ensure that audiences feel those emotions along with him.

Of course, Washington is no stranger to a strong work ethic and he’s made sure to pass that on to his children. Weirdly enough, outside of his son John David, we don’t know too much about the rest of his children. Aside from John David, how many children does Washington have?

At the age of 66, Washington has been married to his wife Pauletta for almost 30 years. Over the course of their marriage, the couple has welcomed four children: John David, Katia, Malcolm, and Olivia. Thanks to their doting parents, the Washington siblings have made some impressive moves while somewhat following in their father’s footsteps, but until the appearance of John David, many fans had no clue that any of Washington’s children were even doing anything in the entertainment industry. What have they all be up to over the years?

John David Washington

Born on July 28, 1984, John David is the oldest child of Denzel and Pauletta. He was born just a year after his parents got married in 1983. According to Hollywood Life, John David took an interest in acting and sports early on. He even acted in a few of his dad’s films in the early ’90s before playing football for Morehouse College. He eventually got signed with the St. Louis Rams as a free agent for the NFL in 2006, but was unfortunately released the same year. From there, John David went on to play football in Europe for the NFL as a member of the Rhein Fire in 2007. He returned to the States to play for the California Redwoods in the UFL sometime in 2009 and remained with the team until 2012.

After leaving the UFL, John David returned to acting in 2015 and was cast as Ricky Jerret on the HBO drama series Ballers, which he acted in until 2019. During his four years on Ballers, John David was also cast in the lead role of detective Ron Stallworth in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman in 2018. Since then, he’s also starred in Christopher Nolan’s 2020 spy film Tenet and the 2021 Netflix romantic drama Malcolm & Marie.

Katia Washington

Born Nov. 27, 1986, Katia Washington is Denzel and Pauletta’s second-born child. After graduating with a law degree from Yale University in 2010, Katia went on to work as a producer in Hollywood and has worked on various films including Pieces Of A Woman, Assassination Nation, Django Unchained, and her father’s film Fences.

Malcolm Washington

One half of a set of twins born on April 10, 1991, Malcolm Washington received his degree from the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 2013. Just like his father, Malcolm has a good eye behind the scenes and has pursued a career as a director. So far, he’s directed The Last Bookstore, Trouble Man, and Benny Got Shot and has produced the films North Hollywood, The Dispute, and Summer of 17.

Olivia Washington

Just like her twin, Olivia Washington was also born on April 10, 1991. After graduating from New York University, she landed her first role in Lee Daniel’s The Butler in 2013. Since then, she’s appeared in numerous films and TV shows including The Little Things, The Comedian, Chicago PD, Mr. Robot, and She’s Gotta Have It.

Though she may not be as famous as her older brother John David, Olivia is the only one of her brothers and sisters to truly mirror her father’s acting path. Denzel’s acting career started out the same way⏤with TV shows and various roles in film⏤and it seems that Olivia plans to emulate that formula. With over a dozen acting credits so far, it seems like it’s working for her. Keep an eye on this one, folks; her career will definitely grow into something bigger over the next decade.