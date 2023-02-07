How many post-credits scenes does ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ have?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man’s threequel journey which has seen him ally himself with Wasp is seemingly coming to an end in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The first major release of 2023 from Marvel is set to kickstart Phase Five, and usher in a Kang Dynasty, if you will.

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer are joined in the threequel by Jonathan Majors who plays the villainous Kang,. Joining them are several returning stars from the Ant-Man trilogy, and a few surprise entrances to the MCU.

Much like you’d expect with any Marvel release, there’s a lot of hype and expectation around what isn’t even in the film’s plot itself, but instead the post-credits scenes which adorn the ending. But how many post-credits scenes will you have to sit behind for with the big threequel?

How many post-credit scenes does Quantumania have?

Part and parcel of the Marvel movie viewing experience is working out how much longer you’ll need to hold your bladder in place before the post-credits shenanigans hit.

Before you trek into the cinema to see the big finale of the Ant-Man trilogy, be prepared. The film runs at just over two hours long, and two is the magic number. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will feature two post-credits sequences. There is no detail available yet on what the scenes involve, but prepare to stick around for both of them.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release in cinemas from Feb. 17,