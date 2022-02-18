Resident Evil has been thrust back into the spotlight thanks to some of the recent additions to the game series that have captured the interest of both critics and fans, but also thanks to the release of the feature film Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City launched on Nov. 26, and the action horror film set in the world of Resident Evil attempted to adapt the storyline of the original two games. This isn’t the first time that Resident Evil has been on the big screen. In fact, its film history goes back almost 20 years.

Whether you’re an animated movie fan or more interested in grand live-action pieces, there’s something for you in the realm of Resident Evil. If you’ve just watched Welcome to Raccoon City and are looking for more here is everything you need to know about the film installments in the series.

How Many Resident Evil Movies Are There?

Right now, there are 10 different Resident Evil films to check out, with the latest — Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City — rebooting the franchise for a new era of fans.

If you’re looking to watch them all, here is the best viewing order that you should do so in.

Original film universe:

Resident Evil (2002)

The first entry into Resident Evil’s original film universe saw the character Alice take center stage as a military unit is sent in to deal with a lab leak that has led to scientists becoming zombies. Things aren’t so simple, as the outbreak is connected to a supercomputer spiraling out of control.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

In a direct followup to the first film, Alice is awoken in Raccoon City’s hospital where the outbreak of zombies has kicked into overdrive. With a nuclear bomb as the only solution for stopping the spread of the virus, Alice has to find her way out of the city before it’s too late.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

The third film in the series once again picks up with Alice — this time captured by Umbrella Corp., who have experimented on her and provided her a ton of superhuman powers. The plan remains the same: Alice and her allies are set on eradicating the virus so no others will suffer the fate of zombification.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Back for a fourth outing, the story unfolds further as Alice continues her charge against the Umbrella Corporation. While looking for a safehouse, she arrives in Los Angeles, a city that has been overrun by zombies along with bigger issues that become known during the film.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Retribution sees Alice pursue Umbrella Corp. further, as she enters an operations facility that provides insight into not only her past but also the origins of the T-Virus, which has quickly engulfed the world.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

The final film in the Resident Evil original film universe sees Alice take the battle to the heart of where it began: Racoon City. The fate of humanity in a world now dominated by zombies depends on her success. Concluding all of the loose threads in the lead-up, The Final Chapter is a fitting closer to the story.

Animated film universe:

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

In the first Resident Evil animated film, we meet a fresh set of characters that fans of the games will be familiar with. Leon S. Kenedy and Claire Redfield are tasked to deal with a small outbreak of the T-Virus that has been unleashed in Havardville Airport.

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Continuing to follow Leon, Damnation sees him infiltrate a former Soviet state that is rumored to be using bio-organic weapons. Despite being warned to turn back, Leon continues further with the goal to uncover the truth and stop any weapons of this kind from being wielded.

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Starring Leon alongside Chris Redfield and Rebecca Chambers, the latest Resident Evil animated film sees the trio investigate a terrorist attack on New York that would result in the zombie virus overrunning the city. This film differs in tone from the previous two animated movies and was the only one of them to ever see a theatrical run.

Resident Evil reboot universe:

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

The latest Resident Evil movie to launch was Welcome to Racoon City. This new take on the franchise looked to reboot its glory for a new generation of viewers. In this film, survivors in Racoon City band together to uncover what the Umbrella Corp. is up to, but it’s not the story that this movie executes best, its the graphic kills and visuals along the way.