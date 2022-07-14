How many ‘Shrek’ movies are there?

Since its conception and release in 2001 by DreamWorks Animation, the Shrek media franchise has become a household name and spurred the creation of multiple sequels, spin-offs, and TV specials. The plot follows Shrek (Mike Myers), a grumpy but good-hearted ogre who spends his days holed up in his cottage, yelling “What are you doing in my swamp?” to people who dare trespass. After he begrudgingly accepts a quest to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz), he travels across a fairy-tale world, making friends like Donkey (Eddie Murphy) along the way. The films are known for their fantastical plot, quirky characters, and a rude sense of adult-oriented humor. With comedy, romance, and action in the lineup, it’s a perfect film for any occasion. The franchise was a massive success and became the 17th highest-grossing film franchise of all-time and the second highest-grossing animated franchise.

The series includes four computer-animated feature films: Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010). There have also been short films, such as Shrek 4-D, two television specials, Shrek the Halls and Scared Shrekless, and a spin-off film titled Puss in Boots. There is also a fifth film that has been in development for a while, but the release date is unknown, and the information surrounding it is shaky at best. Supposedly, in this last chapter, we are supposed to understand how Shrek came to be in the swamp when we meet him. Fans will be waiting patiently for the fifth, and supposedly final, installment of the Shrek franchise.