How much has ‘The Marvels’ made at the box office?

Marvel Studios continues to bring fans multiple blockbuster movies a year, and the latest to land in The Marvels. However, it doesn’t appear to be hitting as hard as previous films have at the box office.

You’ve probably seen the reports or heard the discourse on social media about how The Marvels is performing, and let’s be clear: it won’t be dethroning Infinity War anytime soon, but just how bad is it?

Well, while it’s still early days, here is what you need to know about The Marvels performance at the box office.

How much money has The Marvels made at the box office?

Photo via Marvel Studios

After its opening weekend, The Marvels fell short of international and domestic expectations, bringing in a total of $110 million from the locations currently with the film, according to estimates.

This total can be broken down with $47 million coming domestically across the United States and $63 million from other countries. As you’d expect, Disney was hoping for more significant numbers from this film’s launch, and according to Variety, that magic number would have been $140 million.

Of course, the story of The Marvels is not over yet, and the movie can make a complete turn and start making profits for Disney, but right now, that’s not likely. The sequel to Captain Marvel is said to have cost around $320 million to create and promote, so it still has a ways to go before it enters the green.

Disney has struggled with its major releases at the box office in recent times, but one that managed to pick up traction after a rocky start was Pixar’s Elemental. For the team behind The Marvels, this should be the success story they’re hoping to replicate, but it’s too early to tell.

This article will be updated once The Marvels continues on the box office run and once it leaves the box office so we can get a complete picture of how things progressed.