How Much Weight Can Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Lift?

We all know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is strong. If you didn’t know, then you must have been sleeping under…well, “a rock” for the past few decades or so. The six-foot-five famed Samoan has been bodybuilding for almost thirty years and, even at age 49, shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But, of course, it’s only natural for the former WWE star, considering he’s been a big gym rat for a long time, well before he played football at the University of Miami. And after dominating the WWE for nine years and becoming the world’s number one action star for the last decade, it’s probably reasonable to say that Dwayne can lift a considerable amount of weight. But exactly how much are we talking?

As he’s been gearing up for his superhero debut in the titular role of DC’s Black Adam, Dwayne has shared numerous Instagram posts displaying some of his physical progression over the past few months. Needless to say, it’s taken a lot of training and heavy lifting to get this fit.

According to Men’s Health, the Jungle Cruise actor spends six days a week in his home gym, The Iron Paradise, intensely working on various muscle groups with what he calls “giant sets.” Ever heard of the superset, that workout concept where bodybuilders will perform a set of two exercises back to back with little or no period of rest? Well, Dwayne’s “giant sets” are an aggressive version of that, with three sets of four exercises performed until he can’t do it anymore. And by incorporating heavy barbells, squats, chest presses, and other exercises to build his chest, back, legs, and biceps, Dwayne has developed an unbelievable level of strength from this routine over time.

Usually, gyms have barbells that only go up to 100 pounds. And that’s because it’s usually the end of the line for most gym rats. The average person wouldn’t even lift or actually do any reps with anything over 100 pounds. However, Dwayne is not your average person, and we could go as far as to say he’s not your average gym rat either. According to Garage Gym Reviews, the dumbbells in The Rock’s Iron Paradise go up to 150 lbs and if you think that’s just for show, watch this impressive video of him doing one-arm rows with a 100lb barbell:

Wow, my arm hurts just looking at it.

Oh, but that’s not all. In addition to the 150 lb barbells, Dwayne employs multiple 50 lb chains in his leg regiment when performing lunges and squats. That means, at times, he’s carrying around at least 50 to 100 lbs of extra weight in addition to his 275 lb frame, which can total up to 375 lbs of weight on a good day. That’s almost 400 pounds! A lesser man would have collapsed under all that weight just trying to move around for ten minutes. The Rock, on the other hand, finds it to be quite comfortable. He even leg presses 450 lbs for eight to 12 reps on each leg, then turns around and does the same amount of reps with both legs back to back.

According to Bench Press.net, it’s also been reported that Dwayne can also benchpress up to 450 lbs for a one-rep max on a good day if his energy levels are up. That means Dwayne Johnson easily pushes 600 to 700 pounds on a prime workout day in a session. With those types of stats, The Rock isn’t just Olympian; he’s Black Adam scary.

I hope Henry Cavill is paying attention. Because if Dwayne manages to get what he wants from the Warner Media boardroom, Cavill’s Superman will have one hell of a time dealing with a super jacked Black Adam when the two characters finally cross paths in the DCEU.