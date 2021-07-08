The multitalented Bo Burnham was thrust into mainstream stardom in 2021 thanks to his hugely successful Netflix special Inside. The entire movie was shot solely by Burnham while confined to his home during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inside functions as both a special and a documentary regarding the creation of the special itself. In this experimental film, the comedian showcased not only his witty humor through parody songs, but also the stresses of social distancing, parasocial online stardom, and the woes of getting older.

While Burnham has been around the comedy scene for over 10 years, Inside brought his talents to the attention of many viewers who hadn’t seen his work before. This may leave fans wondering more about Burnham, including his actual age. So, how old is he?

How old is Bo Burnham?

If you’ve seen Inside, you already know the answer to this question. Bo Burnham is 30 years old. During the special, the comedian films the final minute of his 20’s as the days tick over to his 30th birthday on Aug. 21, 2020.

Burnham got his start in 2006 at just 16 years old when he shared his first videos of himself performing songs on YouTube. As his YouTube channel grew, he began to transition further into comedy, performing live standup more often as the years continued. Most of Burnham’s work is satirical in nature and blends ironic meta-comedy with his capabilities as a singer and songwriter.

While Burnham gained online popularity over the years through his comedy and song paraodies, Burnham’s stardom emerged after he wrote and directed his first feature film, Eighth Grade. The movie, which premiered at Sundance in 2018, received an overwhelmingly positive reception and led to more directorial opportunities for the comedian, such as his work on Chris Rock’s Tamborine Netflix special.

At only 30 years old, Burnham has accomplished plenty and shown himself as an incredibly talented force within the entertainment industry, whether it’s on YouTube or major streaming platforms. Thanks in no small part to Inside’s universal acclaim, fans will surely see more from the comedian as he enters his 30s.