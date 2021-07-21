Daniel Radcliffe is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. From 2001 and 2011, he featured as the titular character in the extremely successful fantasy film series Harry Potter.

Since then, Radcliffe has expanded his career with plenty more movie appearances. These range from 2013’s popular Beat Generation drama flick Kill Your Darlings to lesser-known films, such as political prison escape thriller Escape from Pretoria. He’s also headlined a fair number of theater performances in his post-Potter days, from 2011’s hit Broadway revival How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying to a 2017 performance of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead at The Old Vic.

Having seen Radcliffe grow up on and off the silver screen, you may be wondering how old the actor is a decade removed from his time in Harry Potter. Here’s all you need to know.

How old is Daniel Radcliffe?

Radcliffe was born on July 23, 1989, making him 31 years old. He most recently appeared as one of the lead stars on the TV series Miracle Workers and he is currently in filming for the upcoming action flick The Lost City of D.

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter?

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone?

When the very first entry into the Harry Potter series began filming on Sept. 29, 2000, Radcliffe was 11 years old. By the time the film premiered in the United States on Nov. 16, 2001, he was 12.

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets?

Coming out the year following the first Harry Potter film, when the Chamber of Secrets hit theaters, Radcliffe was 13 years old. The second film began filming on Nov. 19, 2001, when Radcliffe was 12.

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?

Prisoner of Azkaban’s principal photography began on Feb. 24, 2003 and lasted until that November. This means Radcliffe was 13 for part of filming, and 14 for other sections of the film.

With two years between the third installment and the second, Radcliffe was 15 years old by the time Prisoner of Azkaban hit theaters in June 2004.

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire?

Filming for Goblet of Fire began in summer 2004 and lasted until March 2005, meaning Daniel Radcliffe was 14 and 15 during the film’s production. By the time the film premiered in theaters for winter 2005, he was 16 years old.

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix?

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix released on July 11, 2007 in the U.S., just a few days before Radcliffe’s 18th birthday. Filming began in February 2006 and lasted until December 2006, which means Radcliffe turned 17 mid-production.

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince?

When Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince hit theaters, Daniel Radcliffe was just days from 20. Radcliffe’s contributions to the film began in September 2007, when he was 18. Filming ended in May 2008, months before his 19th birthday.

How old was Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows?

Although part one and two of the Deathly Hallows were released separately, they were filmed together. Production took place from Feb. 19, 2009 to June 12, 2010.

Radcliffe was 19 when filming began and 20 years old when production was completed. When Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows–Part 1 hit theaters, Radcliffe was 21. The final film released on July 15, 2011, days before Radcliffe’s 22nd birthday.