How old is Moana Waialiki of Motunui?

Disney’s Moana might have been released six years ago, but it still boasts a long-standing legacy worthy of its fellow Disney classics. Ron Clements and John Musker (The Princess and the Frog) shared directorial duties for Moana, which stars Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, daughter of Chief Tui and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the demigod Maui. After a blight starts killing the island’s crops, the Polynesian island of Motunu must appease the goddess of nature Te Fiti by returning her heart, which was stolen by Maui. After the ocean chooses Moana to return Te Fiti’s heart, she must set sail on a perilous journey to find Maui and restore the heart before it’s too late.

Also starring the voices of Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk, Moana grossed $645 million against a $150-175 million budget. On its opening day, it broke Frozen‘s record and became the biggest box office opening released on pre-Thanksgiving Day. Critics lauded Moana for centering on a female protagonist whose narrative isn’t confined to a life-long search for Prince Charming. Instead, Moana takes upon herself the burden of rescuing Motunui from an impending poverty. Speaking of Moana, we know Auli’i Cravalho provides her beautiful vocals, but there are some facts that aren’t so well-known when it comes to the Polynesian Princess.

Image via Walt Disney

According to Cravalho herself, Moana is 16 years old. ABC News reported that she was 14 at the time of recording Moana’s voice, but both her and Moana were 16 at the time of the film’s release. On Nov. 22, 2022, Cravalho celebrated her sweet 16.

“I’m turning 16 the day before the film [is released], and Moana’s 16,” said Cravalho. “Best sweet 16 ever! I think I’m spending it on a plane. But I think I’m going back in time so, you know, like, the time zones change, so I’m going to have a really long 16th birthday. I’m going to sneak a cupcake on the plane.”

Due to the film’s success, Moana was added to the Disney Princess franchise, making Moana’s Polynesian heritage one of several ethnic diversities in Disney behind Mulan (Mulan), Jasmine (Aladdin), Pocahontas (Pocahontas), Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), and Raya (Raya and the Last Dragon). According to Deadline, Moana ranked as the second most streamed movie title of 2021 behind Luca.