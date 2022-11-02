Gabrielle Union is one of the most recognizable actresses in Hollywood. Union has proven herself throughout the years as an actress who can adapt to many different roles. From action, to comedy, to teenage drama, Union has done it all. One of the biggest movies that really put Union on the map was none other than Bring It On.

In the movie, Union plays Isis, a cheerleader from a rival school to the Toros. Throughout the years, the cheerleader outfit that Union wore as Isis in the movie has become one of the most popular Halloween costumes to wear amongst both old and young. How old was Union when Bring It On was released?

How old was Gabrielle Union in Bring It On?

Image via Universal Pictures

Even though she was playing a high school aged student, Union was 27 at the time of the release of the movie. She was the oldest of the cheerleaders that were featured in the movie. She was still able to mesh with the younger actresses who were cheerleaders, even Kirsten Dunst, who was aged just 17 at the time of the movies release.

What has Gabrielle Union been up to since Bring It On?

Image via The SportsRush

After Bring it On was released, Union’s acting career really took off. Although she has been in many different genres of movies, Union has been seen mostly in romantic comedy movies such as Daddy’s Little Girls, Think Like a Man, Think Like a Man Too, and Deliver Us From Eva. Union was also cast in movies such as Bad Boys II, Top Five, and Sleepless.

Aside from being one of the most accomplished actresses, Union has had some two very high profile relationships. From 2001 to 2006, she was married to football player Chris Howard. After starting to date in 2008, she and legendary Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade got married in 2014. Union and Wade have been one of the most powerful celebrity power couples. Union even adopted Wade’s three children from his previous relationship.

Wade and Union had their own daughter together in 2018 that was born via surrogate. Union has also taken time to stand up for many different causes throughout her career, such as survivors of assault. Union is also known for supporting Black Lives Matter, as well as contributing to the Democratic Party. Union even had a job under President Obama, as he had her work with the National Advisory Committee for Violence Against Women. It is clear that Union is both an amazing actress and amazing person.