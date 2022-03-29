How powerful is Morbius the Living Vampire?

The infamous Marvel bloodscuker, Morbius the Living Vampire is an iconic anti-hero that is as unique as he is terrifying. Starting strictly as a Spider-Man villain, over the years Morbius has grown into a tragic do-gooder plagued by the constraints of his mysterious abilities.

A plethora of ghoulish powers ensure that Dr. Michael Morbius (aka Morbius the Living Vampire) is a figure that few would like to go up against; but the upcoming Sony film, Morbius, looks to shed some light on a character who spends most of his time comfortably in the dark.

Fans unfamiliar with what the vampiric vigilante is truly capable of may wonder what powers the Living Vampire has in his arsenal of demonic tricks, or how capable he is in the first place. And the answer, like many in comic books, can be inconsistent.

As far as his overall power is concerned, Morbius ranks somewhere in the middle tier of Marvel power levels. This is mainly because many of his advantages actually become disadvantages over time, and with Morbius’s internal conflict always in the background.

A list of Morbius’s powers can be found here. The general shorthand is that like his name suggests, Morbius the Living Vampire showcases all kinds of classic vampiric traits.

His strength, speed, stamina, reflexes and agility are all superhuman – and are directly related to how much human blood he consumes. The more blood he drains, the more powerful he becomes. Although it’s worth noting his base power is still incredibly high.

During one fight against everyone’s favorite web-head, Morbius was able to overpower Spider-Man and subdue the hero — which could lead some to believe he was stronger than Spidey himself. But, that isn’t strictly true.

In general it’s safe to say that Morbius is about as powerful as Spider-Man and other similar heroes and villains, but at the same time his ability is related to how much blood he’s had and if he’s in the mood to fight in the first place. So don’t get him fired up, it’s terrifying.

Other times, Morbius just likes to sulk and feel sorry for himself. He despises the nature of his powers, and what compels him to prey on humankind. As a once celebrated doctor, all Morbius would like to do is save people. Tough luck. He’s a vampire after all, regretful angst is his thing.

Mobius also has a healing factor that keeps him from being fatally harmed, and extends his life indefinitely. But even then, Morbius doesn’t have Deadpool levels of regeneration that allow the Merc with a Mouth to grow back body parts or (in one dramatic case) his entire body.

The Living Vampire can fly short distances, hypnotize people, and use his deadly fangs or claws as weapons in hand-to-hand combat. Sunlight may be his only enemy and even then, light is more of an annoyance than it is a danger.



There’s no question that Morbius the Living Vampire is a powerful addition to the Marvel Universe, it’s inevitable then that his new movie Morbius is shaping up to be a bloody good time.