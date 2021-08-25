How Tall Is Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Johansson is having an explosive year, and not just because of her final performance as Marvel’s resident super spy. Black Widow didn’t shatter box office records when it opened in July, but it did give moviegoers and Disney Plus subscribers their first foray back into the MCU since Spider-Man: Far From Home two years prior. One month later, Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, welcomed their baby boy Cosmo into the world.

Sandwiched between those two events was Johansson’s shocking decision to sue Disney for breaching her Black Widow contract. The lawsuit she filed in Los Angeles Superior Court claims that Disney breached her contract by simultaneously releasing Widow in theaters and on the company’s streaming service, Disney Plus. Disney clapped back shortly after learning of the lawsuit, revealing to the public that Johansson was paid over $20 million for starring in her first solo Marvel film, which sadly will also be her last with the franchise.

Regardless of how messy Johansson’s relationship with Disney is from here on out, her contributions to the first four phases of the MCU have cemented her as a leading lady in the world of cinematic superheroes. She’s also a two-time Oscar nominee with a net worth of over $165 million, so she doesn’t have to work another day in her life if she doesn’t want to. Then again, with films like Sing 2 and Little Shop of Horrors coming up, Johansson doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

How tall is ScarJo?

Black widows are known for being tiny but deadly, which is why one could argue that Johansson’s casting as Natasha Romanoff was perfect. At 5′ 3” tall, her humble stature doesn’t make her stand out as an immediate threat, but any villains thinking about underestimating her might want to check out that epic hallway fight from Iron Man 2 first.

While Johansson did many of her own stunts in the Marvel films, her stunt double Heidi Moneymaker did a fair share of the heavy lifting. Moneymaker, who at 5′ 3” is only an inch taller than Johansson, is a national champion gymnast and has been Johansson’s double since the very beginning. Her sister, Renae Moneymaker, doubles for Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

Is Johansson the shortest Avenger?

Next to an Asgardian god and a larger-than-life Hulk, it’s easy to assume that Johansson is the shortest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes—an assumption that is entirely correct. Even Florence Pugh, who joined Johansson in Black Widow as her sister Yelena Belova, is an inch taller than her, making Johansson the shortest of the original six heroes. The tallest is Chris Hemsworth at 6′ 3”, closely followed by Chris Evans at 6′ even.

If we’re not counting Baby Groot, the only other actors in the MCU who are shorter than Johansson are Natalie Portman (5′ 2.5”), Salma Hayek (5′ 2”), and Peter Dinklage (4′ 4”). Black Widow fans can see the character’s next appearance in episode three of the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus, What If…?, although ScarJo will not be reprising the role.