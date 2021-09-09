It seems no one can get enough of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This is equally as true for its leading man, Shang Chi himself, Chinese born actor Simu Liu.

With all the fanfare surrounding his latest movie, people have begun to wonder; Who is this rising star? His career started in 2013 as an extra on Pacific Rim and the Chinese-Canadian entertainer went on to have numerous small roles on television and film; until landing his big break playing the Master of Kung-Fu Shang Chi.

Check out Simu’s first interview ever on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

So How Tall Is Simu Liu?

As Shang Chi becomes more popular, no one would be faulted for wondering what type of figure Liu cuts against his fellow stars. Standing at an even 6 feet tall, Simu Liu is a formidable addition to the ever-expanding cast of comic book characters that grace the big screen.

The former accountant turned actor is charming, funny, and a perfect way to allow more diversity into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not to mention the guy is a massive fan of Marvel movies and comic books alike.

Here he and his co-star Meng’er Zhang are answering Marvel trivia for Buzzfeed.

Only time will tell where the life-changing role of Shang Chi takes Simu Liu, we’re just happy to have a front-row seat.