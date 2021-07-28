How tall is The Rock? | Dwayne Johnson’s Height

When it comes to keeping in shape there are few celebrities that do it as well as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The former pro-wrestler turned movie superstar is one of the most recognizable people in Hollywood thanks greatly to his chiseled physique.

If you’re an Instagram follower of Johnson’s you’ll know the grind never stops and maintaining the physical attributes of this megastar is no easy feat. If you’ve followed him since the early days you’ll be able to see just how drastically his appearance has changed as he’s morphed into the goliath we see today.

One thing that hasn’t changed recently is his heigh and watching The Rock on screen the guy appears to be huge but you might wonder just how tall the Rock actually is.

How tall is the Rock?

According to ESPN, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stands at a whopping 6 foot 5 inches tall.

Being this tall puts the Rock above more than 70 percent of the population with the average height of men around the world floating around 5 feet and 9 inches. Despite being tall himself there are still people out there who make the Rock look small including former NBA prospect Sun Ming Ming.

7'9 Sun Ming Ming – one of the tallest players ever. Great dude and a helluva miniature golfer. pic.twitter.com/nfm65uSxAK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 24, 2014

Standing at 7 foot 9 inches, Ming Ming is bound to make anyone look small so this comparison pic with the Rock is nothing to be ashamed of.

We can’t all be the Rock and with his physical attributes alone imitating Dwayne Johnson is going to be no easy task.