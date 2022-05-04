How to avoid ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ spoilers

The best way is to get off the internet, but if that's not an option here are the next best things.

Spoilers have been a minefield cinemagoers have dealt with since the beginning of the internet and the release of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is no exception.

Truly there is no assured way of avoiding spoilers outside of completely leaving the internet, but fortunately, there are some ways that you can reduce the chances of being spoiled.

The main places that you may come across spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are on social media and while searching on the web. Here’s what you need to know so you can avoid being spoiled in these places.

How to avoid spoilers on social media

Screengrab via YouTube

Not all social media sites provide the ability to filter by keyword but fortunately, Twitter does. Leveraging Twitter’s mute tool is the perfect way to ensure you can scroll the social media site without fear. Here’s the process you’ll want to follow.

Choose “More” on the Twitter sidebar Select Settings and Privacy Now choose “Privacy and Safety”, and then “Mute and Block” Click “Muted words” Choose the + icon and enter in any words you’d like to mute Make sure you select to mute from your home timeline and notifications Finally, ensure that the words are muted from “Anyone”

Words that you may want to mute include “Spoiler” “Spoilers” “Doctor Strange” and other simple terms that you’d expect to see attached to posts about the film. Feel free to be as particular or as general as you need.

Twitter does allow you the ability to set a timeframe for how long the mute will remain in place, otherwise you can manually unmute the word once you’ve seen the film.

How to avoid spoilers on the web

For general browsing purposes, most sites don’t include their own word filters, but thanks to a Chrome plugin you blanket out spoilers from across the web.

The plugin Spoiler Protection 2.0 is the perfect way to block out spoilers. By entering keywords into the plugin Chrome will completely block out any links and previews that feature those terms. This is the best way to make sure you don’t accidentally stray onto a site that may spoil the film for you.

At the end of the day, if you’re on the internet then you’re still vulnerable to being spoiled. That said, these methods can offer you some protection and hopefully tide things over until you get a chance to see the film.