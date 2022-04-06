How to buy tickets for ‘Doctor Strange 2’ when the AMC site is down

Marvel fans are banging their heads against the wall as they continue to run into problems while trying to purchase their Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness tickets, which officially went on sale today.

It’s a problem that many are frustratingly familiar with, as AMC Theaters, Fandango, Cineplex, and Regal all crashed back when tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home went on sale. We naively hoped that the issue would be resolved this time around, but unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.

Thousands of fans are taking their concerns to Twitter, wondering if it’s just them or if AMC’s website is having issues again.

Is anyone else having trouble with AMC's website trying to get Doctor Strange tickets? — John Campea (@johncampea) April 6, 2022

Some are wondering why they’re paying for an AMC A-List subscription if they aren’t even able to buy tickets for the highly-anticipated film.

why am I paying for AMC A-List when it just errors out when trying to purchase tickets for every upcoming big film like THE BATMAN and DOCTOR STRANGE? That's some shady moviepass shit, @AMCTheatres. pic.twitter.com/n6g4VnTXWS — Brad Heyen (@heyenikin) April 6, 2022

Several have waited over an hour after trying to bypass the error message they keep receiving, with no success.

I have been trying to buy tickets for Doctor Strange for over an hour, and I get an error every single time!!! I am beyond frustrated, fix your stupid website/app AMC!!! 😤 — Matt Bowler (@xFoxgale) April 6, 2022

With the same error message popping up every time they try to check out, one Twitter user poked fun at themselves for continuing their efforts.

@AMCTheatres me and many others trying to buy Doctor Strange tickets. pic.twitter.com/78TjUK4GkQ — Wayde Philpot (@Waydigitty) April 6, 2022

It’s a full-blown multiverse of movie ticket madness on AMC’s website, as the following message continues to pop up at the time of checkout:

Screengrab via AMC Theatres

So where can I purchase tickets for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

If you are still hell-bent on buying your tickets through AMC, you may want to try using the web browser instead of the app. It isn’t a magical cure, but it might offer some positive results. In addition, some fans have reported success by not signing into their A-List account, as doing so seemed to be what gave them trouble in the first place. Naturally, this is frustrating for those who pay for the subscription, but might be a necessary workaround.

Alternatively, an incognito browser or an entirely different web browser might provide success. For this writer, that wasn’t the case, but others on Twitter have said otherwise. If you’ve given up on AMC altogether ⏤ and who could blame you? ⏤ your best bet is Regal, as some fans have reported success on that site as opposed to Fandango or Cineplex. Unfortunately, as was the case with Spider-Man: No Way Home, time will be our biggest ally here. (And if anyone stumbles upon a Time Stone, feel free to let us know.)

One thing this frustrating ticket fiasco has shown us is that the turnout for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hits theaters May 4, will undoubtedly be huge ⏤ if we don’t go mad before then, that is.