How To Eat Like Dwayne Johnson: A Glimpse Into The Rock’s Diet Plan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is “literally” one of the biggest action stars on the planet. Standing at a massive six foot three and a lean 275 lbs, The Jungle Cruise star has become everyone’s idea of an Olympian athlete. Even Wu-Tang rapper/actor Clifford Smith aka Method Man, has been vocal about how The Rock has inspired him to attain a similar physique by age 50. And that makes sense, given the man’s workout regimen and insane level of strength at the age of 49. The man is a powerhouse who practically lives in his gym, the Iron Paradise, six days a week and lifts anywhere from 300 to 400 pounds of weight a day.

With all that weight lifting, you’re going to have an enormous appetite. Odds are, you’re going to need one for the body to replenish itself and get the most out of such an intense routine. And if you’re like Method Man hoping to reach the same heights as the Rock, you’re going to have to eat like The Rock.

Just a fair warning, this might get a little pricey…

According to Man Of Many, The Rock consumes at least five meals a day on an average basis. Not surprising, given his weight and height. But to bulk up and stay shredded to maintain his impressive physique, he doesn’t just eat anything.

No, we’re talking lots of steaks, eggs, fish, vegetables, and massive amounts of protein. So, for the Rock, a typical day might look a little something like this:

As a kid I mixed Frosted Flakes & Golden Grahams every AM. Steak, eggs whites & Cream of Wheat just ain't the same.. pic.twitter.com/afQksiE6Wf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 29, 2013

Breakfast

10 oz steak

2 cups of oatmeal

3 egg whites

1 whole egg

1 glass of watermelon juice (I didn’t even know you could purchase that as a product)

Mid Morning Meal

Two servings of chicken

Two bell peppers

3 cups of mushrooms

3 cups of broccoli

One protein shake

Lunch

8 oz salmon

8 oz of asparagus tips

Two whole eggs

2 cups of rice medley

3 cups of broccoli

Dinner

10 ounces of steak (again)

Three baked potatoes

8 asparagus tips

One glass of orange juice

After Dinner Meal

20 grams of casein protein

10 egg whites

Whew! That’s a lot of eating for your average day. But if you think the Rock’s diet plan ends there, you’re sadly mistaken.

When training for action roles like Black Adam that require a specific physical appearance on screen, The Rock takes that same diet plan and throws it into overdrive with a seven-meal schedule that might make your stomach hurt just looking at it.

Breakfast

10 oz of cod

Two whole eggs

Two cups of oatmeal

Mid Morning Meal

8 oz of cod

12 oz of sweet potato

One cup of vegetables (a mixture of broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots)

Lunch

8 oz of chicken

Two cups of white rice

One cup of vegetables

Post workout meal: 10oz cod, 2 cups white rice w/ hot sauce. Meal #4 of 7. #CarbsAreYourFriend pic.twitter.com/iyPToG5j — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 20, 2012

Afternoon Meal

8 oz of cod

2 cups of white rice

One cup of vegetables

1 tablespoon of fish oil

Evening Meal

8 oz steak

12 oz baked potato

Spinach salad

Dinner

10 ounces of cod

Two cups of white rice

Salad

After Dinner Meal

10 egg white omelets

One cup of vegetables (onions, peppers, and mushrooms)

One tablespoon of omega-3 fish oil

30 grams of casein protein

And we’re not even including The Rock’s post-workout recovery meal. Ten minutes after he finishes a workout, he downs an enormous protein shake that consists of:

35 grams of carbohydrate powder

65 to 70 grams of protein powder

One apple

One scoop of electrolytes

Creatine

Water

And all of this is consumed six days a week. But the Rock isn’t a total workhorse. So, just like the rest of us, he has cheat days, which are usually reserved for Sundays, his only days of rest. Even then, he takes the idea of a cheat day to the extreme.

According to Men’s Health, on any given Sunday, you can find The Rock indulging in a load of things; sushi, a stack of cookies, and even two cheeseburgers at a time brimming with avocado, bacon, onions, lettuce, tomato, and double fries.

Remember when I said this could get a little pricey? As you can see, that’s a whole lot of food just for one week. And that means a lot of excessive grocery shopping. So you better make sure your bank account can handle it. According to The Rock Gear.com, you might be spending up to $50 a day to keep that amount of food in the fridge, and doing that every day, you’ll easily be spending about $1500 a month to maintain the Rock’s level of consumption.

So, I hope your bank accounts and your pants are both flexible because you’re going to need a lot of wiggle room if you plan to eat like The Rock.