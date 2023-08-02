How to get the Cinemark ‘Blue Beetle’ popcorn bucket

DC is gearing up to release a new superhero film into the wild, and Blue Beetle isn’t just aiming to give you a phenomenal theater experience with its storyline and stellar action scenes. Blue Beetle is bringing with it a few collectibles that pop culture fans won’t want to miss getting their hands on.

Movie-goers know that one of the best parts of the theater experience is grabbing your favorite drink and popcorn to sit down with before the show. With many significant releases such as Barbie and Transformers, themed buckets and cups make going to the movies even more exciting.

Blue Beetle is bringing the heat for excited fans, and we have to say, their themed bucket is one of the best we’ve seen in a long time.

Where can you get the Blue Beetle bucket?

Alllllll the #BlueBeetle merch 🤩



Now available at select theatres while supplies last! pic.twitter.com/D1nWcJnwlE — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) August 1, 2023

The Blue Beetle popcorn bucket is currently available at Cinemark theaters, and while the movie doesn’t release until Aug. 18, we recommend getting your hands on one sooner than later. Merch for major releases usually sells out rather quickly, and you’re not often guaranteed another chance at getting what your heart desires. Coming from someone who nearly drove an hour and a half for the Haunted Mansion popcorn bucket and decided against it — only to ding out they were sold out the following morning; trust me on this one, you will regret it.

In addition to a literal blue beetle popcorn bucket, there are also cups and another version of a container that you can purchase, and the most adorable plushie that you’ll absolutely want to get your hands on as well. Cinemark says that the merch is available at specific theaters now, so you may want to phone your local theater before traveling to pick it up.

If you do miss the items in your area, don’t fret. After visiting our Cinemark location this weekend to check on that popcorn bucket again, an employee let me know that there’s a website where some movie merch will be available for purchase; so be sure to keep your eyes peeled there, too.

What is Blue Beetle about?

The upcoming superhero film will soon be taking us on a grand adventure, but just what is Blue Beetle about? The movie highlights the story of Jaime Reyes, a young adult who finds himself in quite a predicament thanks to an ancient relic:

Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he’s bestowed with an incredible suit of armor that’s capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

You can see Blue Beetle in theaters on Aug. 18, and don’t forget to check out your local Cinemark to try to find the popcorn bucket and plushie you’ll immediately fall in love with.