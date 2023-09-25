How to get the ‘Saw X’ popcorn bucket

Jigsaw might like to play a game in the long-standing Saw franchise, but snack-crazed moviegoers would much rather set their eyes on the prize of obtaining a Saw-themed popcorn bucket. With the eye-popping horror extravaganza Saw X set to debut in theaters later this week, there’s seemingly no better way to celebrate than with a limited edition popcorn bucket to indulge in while watching John Kramer (Tobin Bell) savagely trick his victims.

Ever since James Wan’s Saw premiered in theaters back in 2004, the gorefest franchise has spawned a series of horror movies which have somehow become more gory and shocking than the last. Throughout the engaging film series, central antagonist John Kramer / Jigsaw has utilized a system of deadly traps and devices to force victims to make impactful choices which will either allow them to live or die. In the meantime, Kramer is battling a serious brain tumor and diagnosis of colon cancer in the first few films before he dies and other copycat perpetrators take over his work.

But before the series’ tenth installment officially arrives in theaters this week, let’s cover what exactly the aforementioned popcorn bucket is, and where it can specifically be purchased for consumption.

What is the Saw X popcorn bucket and where can I buy it?

Image via Cinemark

Alongside the spine-tingling theater experience, horror fanatics’ movie nights will surely be elevated with the purchase of the Saw X “Jigsaw” light-up popcorn bucket. The aforementioned popcorn container, which is being rolled out by Cinemark, is an out-of-this-world invention which sees Billy the Puppet’s head being detached to unveil where folks can enjoy the popcorn itself. The bucket was originally priced for $25, but much like the case with the popcorn bucket for Scream VI, the collectible is already sold out.

However, the bucket is likely available in-person at a variety of different theater locations, so Saw die-hards shouldn’t lose hope just yet. In addition, Cinemark is simultaneously offering a separate Jigsaw-inspired popcorn tin for $20 — which is still available at the moment.

The popcorn craze undoubtedly kicked up a notch over the summer, with Cinemark unveiling popcorn buckets for both Transformers and Barbie during each movie’s individual release in theaters. Cinemark is additionally offering a Billy the Puppet drinking cup and an adorable Billy plushie for $15 to go along with the snacks. Now if that’s not a fear-tastic way to kick off the upcoming spooky season, then we simply don’t know what is.

Saw X arrives in theaters this Friday, Sept. 29.