Whether you consider The Nightmare Before Christmas a Halloween movie, Christmas movie, or both, it is about that time of year to get into the holiday spirit. Every spooky child – or nostalgic adult, for that matter – who knows the tune to Jack Skellington’s (Danny Elfman’s) lonely heart should be gearing up for the holiday movie. Three decades after the release of the film, the story is a classic one. After Jack becomes tired of being the Pumpkin King in a town that only celebrates Halloween, he searches for something more. But even finding Christmas isn’t enough to quell his urges. What he needs is true love with Frankenstein’s monstress, Sally (Catherine O’Hara).

Just around the corner, the best way to celebrate this is what the Holidays do best – through capitalism. And if getting your merchandise through The Nightmare Before Christmas mecca known as Hot Topic isn’t enough, Starbucks has you covered. With a new partnership, the coffee chain is releasing a special trademark tumbler in the coming days.

The Nightmare Before Christmas tumbler will be released before Halloween

Announced on Twitter, ultimate juggernaut merchandiser Disney will be partnering with Starbucks in this new endeavor. Pictured with images of Sally, Zero, and Jack, the companies will be releasing a chilling cup to keep your drinks cold.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks tumbler keeps your drinks chilled to the bone. It arrives September 29. https://t.co/YFktEhArGx pic.twitter.com/6VfgkrxmIY — shopDisney (@shopDisney) September 24, 2023

Disney has also announced a release date of September 29. Fans can go to shopDisney.com and select their preferred cup for purchase. At this time there is no confirmed price point, but many outlets are surmising that the tumbler could go as high as $50. Cups of similar value have gone around that much in the past, and other merchandise is going for the same price on the website.

This is also the sort of price that both Disney and Starbucks are likely to get away with charging on their site. Other cups include Star Wars merchandise, which fans would probably pay any amount of money for. Especially if this is a limited-time offer. Nostalgia goes a long way, especially around the holidays. What better gift is there than a mug depicting the love story of a forlorn skeleton man and his prophetic doll wife? You had to hand it to Tim Burton. They really don’t make movies like they used to. Make sure to head over to the shopDisney website to purchase your very own cup to keep your frappuccino frosty for your multiple viewings for The Nightmare Before Christmas. Halloween and Christmas viewings and all.