How to punch Dwayne Johnson and get away with it, according to Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds revealed during a recent TikTok clip how he got away with “punching” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the set of Netflix’s Red Notice.

The film follows John Hartley (Johnson), an Interpol agent that tries to capture the world’s most wanted art thief. In the TikTok recording shared last week, Reynolds disclosed what would happen if he socked Johnson in the face.

He said, “Did I actually punch D.J. in the face? Never, I would never do that because that would be the end of my life as I know it. He would turn me into a cottage cheese-like a– pudding within seconds. If he could catch me.” The 45-year-old added if an individual dares to take this challenge, they should have a getaway plan.

Reynolds stated, “The trick with D.J though is, you could hit him, but you’ve got to be sure that you have an excellent getaway plan. I don’t think he could catch if you just walk really fast.” Red Notice, which also stars Gal Gadot, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ritu Arya, Ivan Mbakop, Vincenzo Amato, Rafael Petardi, was initially set to be released by Universal Pictures, but Netflix later acquired the film. Red Notice made its limited theatrical debut on Nov. 5 and was available to stream on the app seven days later. The actioner was one of the most-watched films following its debut on Netflix. Despite the movie’s success, it received negative reviews from critics.

In addition to Red Notice‘s high ratings, sequel rumors soon followed. The movie’s director Rawson Marshall Thurber claimed that despite not having a script for the film’s sequel, he’s been in contact with Netflix for the second installment. He told Collider, “I’m not working on the script for a sequel… I’ve certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to telltale out of school, but yeah, Netflix… we’ve been having those conversations.”

Red Notice is now streaming on Netflix.