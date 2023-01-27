How to watch all the ‘Barbie’ movies in order

Over the years, Barbie movies have established themselves as a standard in most children’s lives. What we now know as the most popular doll in the world has worn many faces, been to many fantastical places, and lived a lot of different lives in her films. Granted, some movies are decidedly better than others, whether for the story, animation or music, but every single one has been a success so far.

The Barbie movie franchise has its origins in 2001, with Barbie in the Nutcracker, which enraptured a generation. In the early days, the films were adaptations of popular children’s tales, with Barbie incarnating the main character. Over time, though, audiences got used to seeing Barbie portray original stories and exploring modern themes such as fashion, pop music, and video games.

As everyone likely knows by now, Barbie is finally getting a live-action film in 2023, starring Margot Robbie in the titular role. Innovative though it may be, this will only be a speck of dust in what is already a laundry list of movies in the franchise. At the time of writing, the popular character has been featured in 41 animated films, and while some stories are interconnected, others are stand-alone. Luckily for anyone wanting to venture into this universe, there are no prequels in the franchise, meaning that all the movies can be enjoyed in order of release.

All Barbie movies in release order

Barbie in the Nutcracker (2001)

Barbie as Rapunzel (2002)

Barbie of Swan Lake (2003)

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Barbie: Fairytopia (2005)

Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus (2005)

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia (2006)

The Barbie Diaries (2006)

Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006)

Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow (2007)

Barbie as the Island Princess (2007)

Barbie: Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends (2008)

Barbie & the Diamond Castle (2008)

Barbie in A Christmas Carol (2008)

Barbie Presents: Thumbelina (2009)

Barbie and the Three Musketeers (2009)

Barbie in A Mermaid Tale (2010)

Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

Barbie: A Fairy Secret (2011)

Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas (2011)

Barbie in A Mermaid Tale 2 (2012)

Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar (2012)

Barbie in the Pink Shoes (2013)

Barbie: Mariposa & the Fairy Princess (2013)

Barbie & Her Sisters in A Pony Tale (2013)

Barbie: The Pearl Princess (2014)

Barbie and the Secret Door (2014)

Barbie in Princess Power (2015)

Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)

Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure (2015)

Barbie: Spy Squad (2016)

Barbie: Star Light Adventure (2016)

Barbie & Her Sisters in A Puppy Chase (2016)

Barbie: Video Game Hero (2017)

Barbie: Dolphin Magic (2017)

Barbie: Princess Adventure (2020)

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams (2021)

Barbie: Mermaid Power (2022)

Barbie: Epic Road Trip (2022)

Barbie (2023)

Viewers can find Barbie movies to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.