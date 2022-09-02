How to watch all the ‘Good Witch’ movies in order

Good Witch is one of Hallmark’s most popular franchises. Since it first hit screens in 2008, it has spawned a massive franchise, featuring seven movies, a TV series, and a series of spin-offs. But in what order should you watch this gigantic franchise?

If you want to inject some magic into your day, here is the perfect Good Witch watch order.

What is Good Witch about?

Good Witch started life as a 2008 made-for-TV movie. The movie follows Cassandra Nightingale, a woman who moves to the small town of Middleton to set up a store. However, Cassandra isn’t your average small business owner, as Cassandra is actually a witch who sells herbs and other magical tinctures. While the people of Middleton are suspicious of her and her motives at first. A budding romantic relationship with police officer Jake Russell convinces her to stay. In later films, we see how Cassandra’s life has changed as her relationships and life develops. And as she becomes more settled in the town of Middleton, she makes a load of new friends who become entangled in her story.

In 2015, a television series called Good Witch also launched on screens. This series and its spin-off specials continued where the movies left off. But they also expanded on the lore, introducing several new characters and exploring more of Middleton and Cassandra’s backstory.

What happens in the Good Witch franchise?

The Good Witch

Good Witch follows Cassandra as she moves to the town of Middleton and tries to set up her store. However, while doing this, she has to deal with the suspicious and unwelcoming locals. It also shows her first meeting with her love interest Jake Russell.

The Good Witch’s Garden

The now-settled Cassandra tries to make her home into a bed and breakfast. However, a stranger arrives in town, saying the original owner of the house left it to him, throwing this plan into turmoil.

The Good Witch’s Gift

The plans for Cassandra’s wedding are in full swing, but things soon become difficult due to intense emotions and bureaucracy. And, making things worse, a criminal that Jake put in jail has been released, and he’s keen to get revenge on the police chief.

The Good Witch’s Family

Cassandra and Jake are now married. Jake’s kids from an earlier marriage live with the pair, creating a wonderful family atmosphere. However, a new bridge development throws Cassandra into politics, while she also plans to reconnect with a family member.

The Good Witch’s Charm

Cassandra has a baby and has to learn how to care for it. While also being the town mayor, which is a surprisingly stressful job. And this is made worse when Cassandra’s estranged mother arrives in town, and Cassandra’s stepdaughter gets accused of stealing.

The Good Witch’s Destiny

Everyone gets ready to celebrate Cassandra’s birthday. However, a series of unfortunate events make the family wonder if Cassandra is cursed. And if this curse may link to the house’s original owner.

The Good Witch’s Wonder

Cassandra drops the title of town mayor to prepare for her stepson’s wedding. To help things run smoothly, Cassandra hires town newcomer Audrey to help. But Audrey’s strange past soon catches up to her.

Good Witch – Season One

Cassandra and her daughter Grace embark on a magical adventure together. Due to their shared magical abilities. This causes issues for their new neighbors, Dr. Sam Radford and his teenage son. As well as the rest of town.

Good Witch – Halloween/Something Wicked

Planning for Halloween causes drama to erupt across the town. Dr. Sam and his son attempt to build a hay maze, and Cassandra tries to turn her house into a haunted attraction. And to top it off, Joseph, a mysterious stranger, has just appeared in town.

Good Witch – Season Two

Cassandra and Sam develop feelings for each other but have to pull back when problems erupt for both of them. Sam has to deal with old family issues. And Cassandra’s life is turned upside down when John, an old friend, arrives in town. Also, Grace has to learn to navigate the world while being different.

Good Witch – The Secrets of Grey House

Author Jessica Carrington comes to stay at Cassandra’s house and plans to launch her new book there. However, her stories seem weirdly familiar. These stories lead to Cassandra uncovering some surprising things about her home.

Good Witch – Season Three

Cassandra and Sam try to negotiate the perils of new love and relationships. One of the most considerable stumbling blocks is getting their children to like each other. So the pair try to make them get along.

Good Witch – Spellbound

Cassandra finds an old photo and a sheet bearing a mysterious prophecy. These objects throw her head-first into a new adventure. As the Perriwood prophecy starts to come true, a stranger arrives in town, forcing Cassandra to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Good Witch – Season Four

Cassandra and Sam plan their wedding. But, as usual, it isn’t a smooth process. Especially as they have to prepare their children for this big step. And the other townsfolk also hit several romantic stumbling blocks, overstretching Cassandra.

Good Witch – A Tale of Two Hearts

Middleton’s bicentennial Halloween Harvest Festival is coming up, and the town decides to spice it up by holding a contest with neighboring town Blairsville. However, when a gem is stolen, the already tense community reaches boiling point, forcing Cassandra to find a solution.

Good Witch – Season Five

Cassandra and Sam try to navigate married life while their children deal with their final year of high school. Elsewhere the town’s relationship with Blairsville becomes strained when a curse seems to take effect. And, if things couldn’t get more intense, an ancient map hints at a secret treasured buried somewhere in the town.

Good Witch – Curse from a Rose

Cassandra’s college roommate, Autumn Delaney, arrives in town. Unfortunately, Cassandra and Autumn harbor an old grudge that soon causes problems. Sam also gets a good luck charm that starts to cause issues and mess with his romantic plans.

Good Witch – Season Six

After their kids graduate, Sam and Cassandra adapt to living alone. However, when Joy Harper comes to town, life gets strange. As it turns out, Joy is very interested in Cassandra’s family history. Joy starts to investigate things and forces Cassandra to learn about her past.

Good Witch – Season Seven

The secret discovered in the last season puts Cassandra in the middle of another enormous family mystery. And this mystery has significant ramifications for the entire town and their lives, while also revealing a massive secret that rocks Cassandra to her core.

How do you watch Good Witch in order?

Watching Good Witch in order is pretty easy, as the release order is the same as the chronological order. This means you don’t need to jump back and forth to get the complete experience. The main issue is keeping track of what order the TV specials go in, as they were often released between TV seasons.

So, the watch order for Good Witch is: