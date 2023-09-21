Intent on saving the theater industry one blockbuster film at a time, Tom Cruise released his Mission: Impossible sequel with all the confidence that the 7th installment of a high-octane, action film could possess. Long gone were the days of the espionage content of the first film. Now Mission: Impossible just contains excuses for Cruise to do increasingly high-concept movie stunts. And why shouldn’t he?

He certainly has the experience. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 doesn’t quite necessitate the bloated two-part movie, but we still can’t wait to relive the existential dread of AI and death-defying leaps at home before the release of Part 2.

Photo via Paramount Pictures

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike continues to have no end in sight, streaming content becomes more of a hot commodity. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 first hit theaters in July and still has yet to hit streaming. This is all to the credit to Cruise, who is so passionate about cinema that he even supported competing films Barbie and Oppenheimer when they hit screens weeks later. But now the time has finally come, and Mission: Impossible 7 will be available to watch at home imminently.

Viewers can watch Ethan Hunt tackle yet another impossible mission on Oct. 10. This release will be exclusively Digital, while the physical release will be available just in time for Halloween on Oct. 31. The release on Blu-ray and DVD is exciting because it offers features that are something of a rarity nowadays. Special features on the disc offer commentaries recorded by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton. With the push for streaming over physical media, special features – specifically director commentaries – have become less and less commonplace.

And for those youngsters uninterested in historical relics of the dinosaur ages, Mission: Impossible will be available for free on the streaming platform of your choice – as long as you choose to support Paramount Plus. Paramount has long been the production company Cruise calls home, which leads many to believe that is where the film will end up. Top Gun: Maverick ultimately ended up there, as has the entire backlog of Mission: Impossible films. As of yet, there is no announcement as to when the latest Ethan Hunt adventure will end up on the platform. Maybe the strikes will have resolved by the time we get an answer.