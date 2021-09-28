How To Watch Sailor Moon In Order

Sailor Moon is one of the most beloved animes of all time. While it was far from being the first magical girl anime, Sailor Moon has gone on to inspire many more magical girl works both in Japan and around the world.

The tale of the reincarnated moon princess and her planetary guardians manages to blend the lives of a diverse range of women’s experiences, making for a team of characters that many viewers can visualize themselves in. Thanks to its beloved status, there is a lot of Sailor Moon to watch, but watching the various series in order can also be confusing. Luckily, we have some tips to help put you on the right track.

Sailor Moon has an original series as well as a reboot, and there is an ideal viewing order for each of them. The original had some extra anime-only content and completed the full manga’s story, while the reboot is yet to finish the final part of Sailor Moon. Both are packed with value and equally enjoyable.

Here’s the recommended viewing order for the original series:

Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon R

Sailor Moon S

Sailor Moon SuperS

Sailor Moon Sailor Stars

Here’s the recommended viewing order for the reboot:

Sailor Moon Crystal Season 1

Sailor Moon Crystal Season 2

Sailor Moon Crystal Season 3

Sailor Moon Eternal Part 1

Sailor Moon Eternal Part 2

We have yet to hear if there will be another Sailor Moon film reboot to finish off the series or if Eternal will be the final part. Given the ending of Eternal Part 2, it appears that the show’s creators intend to make a final continuation, but only time will tell.