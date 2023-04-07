How to watch ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ at home

Well, that was fast.

Indeed, thanks to diminishing interest in the DC Extended Universe in the wake of James Gunn’s reboot, as well as the more tragic element of simply not being that great of a movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods put up a rather fruitless fight at the box office, and as such looks to be triggering its home media campaign today — a full 10 days before its originally planned April 17 release date.

Nevertheless, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and whatever specific, sparsely-recognized charm Fury of the Gods does bring to the table, fans of Billy Batson’s second outing will surely be looking to champion it once again on the small screen. But how exactly can we all give the film another shot with varying levels of enthusiasm? Here’s where Shazam! Fury of the Gods is available to stream now and in the near future.

Where can I watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

As of today, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is available for a digital purchase or a 48-hour-long digital rent on participating streaming platforms, which, at the time of writing, consist of Amazon Prime Video and Google Play.

The film can be rented for $19.99 and bought for $24.99 on Prime Video, with the Google Play Store similarly listing the film as a $24.99 purchase and a $19.99 rental.

Will Shazam! Fury of the Gods release to other platforms?

Don’t worry, Fury of the Gods‘ small-screen options will extend well beyond the confines of Amazon and Google; the film is also scheduled for a physical media release, which includes 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD editions, on May 23.

This is the date that fans and skeptics alike will want to keep an eye out for, as the physical release will come jam-packed with a plethora of extra goodies, including but not limited to deleted scenes that may or may not elevate the film for its detractors, and commentary from director David F. Sandberg for fans that are looking for a deeper dive.

Additionally, given that HBO Max is one of Warner Bros.’ flagship streaming services, it’s safe to expect that the film will be available to stream on the service sometime in the near future. It’s unclear when exactly that could be, but judging by the trends of recent DCEU movies and the fast-tracked nature of Fury of the Gods‘ home media campaign, the absolute latest we can probably expect an HBO Max release is around mid-May.