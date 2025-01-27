How to watch the 2025 Oscar Best Picture nominees for free on streaming

The 2025 Oscars will air on March 3, 2025, and now is the time to try to catch all of the nominees for the awards show’s biggest prize — Best Picture — while they are streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and more.

Recommended Videos

After all, how else will you be able to outsmart your friends and family with your prodigious insight and blazing commentary about each film throughout the broadcast?

Best Picture nominees A Complete Unknown, I’m Still Here, The Brutalist, and Nickel Boys are currently unavailable on streaming, but plenty of nominated films can be streaming on several major platforms.

Anora

Mikey Madison stars as a young sex worker named Anora, or Ani, who marries Vanya Zakharov (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Ani marries Vanya — who needs a green card — after being paid $15,000 to spend a week with him in Las Vegas. His family soon finds out and demands an end to the marriage.

Watch Now: Anora on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Conclave

Conclave stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lewis, who organizes a conclave to find the next Pope — and ends up investigating scandals that have plagued the Catholic Church instead.

Watch Now: Conclave on Peacock

Dune: Part Two

The second installment in the Dune series finds Paul Atredies (Timothée Chalamet) reunited with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, where he is embraced.

Watch Now: Dune: Part Two on Max and Netflix

Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña stars as a lawyer who is hired to help a Mexican cartel leader leave her life behind so she can transition to living as a woman. The movie also stars Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz.

Watch Now: Emilia Pérez on Netflix

The Substance

Demi Moore has won rave reviews for her role in The Substance as a woman who is fired on her 50th birthday and uses a mysterious substance to transform into a “better” version of herself.

Watch Now: The Substance on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

Wicked

The film adaptation of the beloved musical by the same name stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Eviro as former friends turned foes.

Watch Now: Wicked on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy