Bratz is a massive franchise, and for many early-2000s kids, the brand holds a lot of nostalgia, being many peoples’ doll of choice during the era. And, like Barbie before it, Bratz expanded beyond plastic dolls, becoming a true media franchise that included movies and computer games.

However, if you want to go back to the Bratz franchise today, it can be hard to know where to start. But don’t worry. If you’re looking for a quick nostalgia hit. Here is what you need to know about watching the Bratz movies in order.

What is Bratz?

Bratz started life in 2001 when the company MGA Entertainment released the first line of dolls named Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha. The series quickly got several spin-offs, including Bratz Boyz, Bratz Babyz, and Bratzillaz.

The first movie, Bratz: Starrin’ & Stylin’ landed on home media in 2004, and it was quickly followed by more movies. At the time of writing, there are 15 Bratz movies, some of which are new material, while others are episodes of the television show stitched together.

How to watch the Bratz movies in order

Thankfully, the Bratz movies are not a cohesive series following a fixed narrative. The films are generally self-contained, with viewers needing only a passing knowledge of the Bratz franchise to understand them.

The only film to break away from this is Bratz: Desert Jewelz which is sometimes called Bratz Genie Magic 2: Desert Jewelz as it is a direct sequel to Bratz: Genie Magic. Despite this, however, its story is pretty self-contained. This is good as this sequel came out several years after the original movie.

None of this has stopped various fans from suggesting different watch orders for the films. Unlike traditional watch orders, none of them are story or continuity-based. Mostly, these orders group the movies based on their theme or the franchise they belong to.

How to watch the Bratz movies in release order

The easiest way to watch the Bratz movies is to watch them in order of initial release. If you wish to do this, you’ll watch the movies in the following order:

Bratz: Starrin’ & Stylin’ (2004)

Bratz: Rock Angelz (2005)

Bratz: Genie Magic (2006)

Bratz Babyz: The Movie (2006)

Bratz: Passion 4 Fashion – Diamondz (2006)

Bratz: Fashion Pixiez (2007)

Bratz Kidz: Sleep-Over Adventure (2007)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Bratz: Super Babyz (2007)

Bratz Kidz: Fairy Tales (2008)

Bratz: Girlz Really Rock (2008)

Bratz Babyz Save Christmas (2008)

Bratz: Pampered Petz (2010)

Bratz: Desert Jewelz (2012) [Also known as Bratz Genie Magic 2: Desert Jewelz]

Bratz: Go to Paris the Movie (2013)

Watch the Bratz movies by franchise

Another way to watch the Bratz movies is to group them by their franchise. Currently, there are four core franchises within the Bratz franchise. These are Bratz, Bratz: Kidz, Bratz: Babyz, and the live-action franchise.

If you wish to watch these movies this way, you can watch the films in the following order:

Bratz

Bratz: Starrin’ & Stylin’ (2004)

Bratz: Rock Angelz (2005)

Bratz: Genie Magic (2006)

Bratz: Passion 4 Fashion – Diamondz (2006)

Bratz: Fashion Pixiez (2007)

Bratz: Girlz Really Rock (2008)

Bratz: Pampered Petz (2010)

Bratz: Desert Jewelz (2012) [Also known as Bratz Genie Magic 2: Desert Jewelz]

Bratz: Go to Paris the Movie (2013)

Bratz: Babyz

Bratz Babyz: The Movie (2006)

Bratz: Super Babyz (2007)

Bratz Babyz Save Christmas (2008)

Bratz: Kidz

Bratz Kidz: Sleep-Over Adventure (2007)

Bratz Kidz: Fairy Tales (2008)

Bratz (Live-Action)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Watch the Bratz movies by theme

Some may prefer to watch the movies by theme. While the stories are unlinked, there are some recurring motifs throughout the franchise.

If you wish to follow these motifs, you can watch the films in the following order.

Fashion

Bratz: Starrin’ & Stylin’ (2004)

Bratz: Rock Angelz (2005)

Bratz Babyz: The Movie (2006)

Bratz: Passion 4 Fashion – Diamondz (2006)

Bratz Kidz: Sleep-Over Adventure (2007)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

Bratz: Girlz Really Rock (2008)

Bratz: Pampered Petz (2010)

Bratz: Go to Paris the Movie (2013)

Genie Magic

Bratz: Genie Magic (2006)

Bratz: Desert Jewelz (2012) [Also known as Bratz Genie Magic 2: Desert Jewelz]

Magic/Superheroes

Bratz: Fashion Pixiez (2007)

Bratz: Super Babyz (2007)

Bratz Kidz: Fairy Tales (2008)

Bratz Babyz Save Christmas (2008)

What’s the best way to watch the Bratz movies?

While these differing watch orders are fun, the best way to watch the Bratz movies is in release order, as it lets you see how the franchise grew and changed over time. While the stories are unlinked, you can see how the franchise developed as it moved from being a simple doll line to a massive multimedia franchise.