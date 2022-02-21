Freddy Krueger is one of the most iconic horror movie characters of all time. Making his debut in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, this character began haunting dreams and dominating the big screen for years to come. What made Krueger so terrifying is that he had the power to kill his victims in reality by ending their lives within their dreams.

Since its debut, there have been 10 different films released that boast Feddy so why not sit down, turn the lights off, and binge through some horror classics?

Before you begin, you’ll want to know the order that you should do so in. Fortunately, with Freddy Krueger, things are quite simple but just to jog your memory here’s what you’ll need to know.

How to Watch the Freddy Krueger Movies in Order

Binging all films with the iconic Freddy Krueger character is extremely easy as the chronological order is identical to the order of their release. Here’s the best way you can binge through these horror gems.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

In Wes Craven’s very first outing for Freddy Krueger, a young girl and her friends become the first targets for the killer that would go on to dominate cinema screens and real-life nightmares for decades.

This movie gives viewers the perfect introduction to the character, and is rife with the brand of terrifying moments that define the franchise. If you’re watching for the first time, you might want to stick with the modern remake, but if you want the true Nightmare on Elm Street experience, you can’t look past the original.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

The nightmare continues in Freddy’s Revenge, a direct sequel to the original movie. As you’d expect, this film also takes place on Elm Street. As a new family moves into the neighborhood, the nightmares start up once again as Krueger uses his prey to continue his murder spree.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

As you get further into your watch of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, each movie continues to expand the story and mythos further. Things take their biggest turn yet in Dream Warriors, where former victims of Krueger’s learn to manage their dreams and take the fight to the murderer himself.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

The dream battle rages on further as Krueger takes another stand against Kristen and her friends. In the fourth installment of the series, we again spend most of the time battling within the dream world rather than Krueger continuing his murderous crusade as he had in the past.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

While Krueger seems to be gone, Alice and Dan are living a somewhat normal life as she gets ready to have a child. Things aren’t so simple, though, as Krueger appears to be back in her dreams through her unborn child. Things get crazy in this fifth movie, but both critics and fans felt this was the a weaker outing within the series.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

The Final Nightmare as the name suggests was intended to be the conclusion to Wes Craven’s main story that began with A Nightmare on Elm Street back in 1984. While this wouldn’t wind up being the case, the movie still bookends some things from the franchise and includes a ton of the usual Krueger murdering antics.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994)

The seventh film in the Nightmare on Elm Street series is Wes Craven’s New Nightmare. While it might not exist entirely in the same story as the previous films, it was made by Craven and boasts a ton of throwbacks.

In this film, we see a crew begin to film a movie based on the notorious killer from previous films. Soon, they begin to notice strange occurrences, as Krueger comes to life and invades their dreams.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

When it comes to ’80s horror there are a few names that stand out above the rest. Two of these are Freddy Krueger and Jason Vorhees. In this movie, Freddy vs. Jason, these two notorious killers come face to face engaging in battle.

Initially, Freddy thought to bring Jason back to assist him with his murderous objectives, but things don’t go so smoothly in this action-packed film.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Almost three decades after the original, A Nightmare on Elm Street gets a remake, bringing the story of Freddy Krueger to a whole new generation of fans. This film is completely disconnected from the original movies but has plenty of throwbacks for those who have binged them before.

If you’re new to the franchise, this might be the perfect starting point before you head back into its origins.

How to watch the Freddy and Jason extended universe

If you’re really looking to do a horror binge, why not do the complete run of films within the Freddy Krueger, Jason Vorhees shared universe? Here’s the best way to do that if you choose to.

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Jason X (2002)

For this watch through, some films have been removed as they don’t fit in with the overall shared universe of these iconic characters.