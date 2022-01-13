James Bond is the most iconic spy to ever grace the big screen and ever since his debut in 1962, not only have many different actors taken up the mantle as 007, but they’ve collectively starred in nearly 30 films.

Newer 007 viewers will likely be familiar with Daniel Craig’s version of the character, which can be seen in the most recent movies including 2021’s No Time to Die. If you enjoyed Bond’s latest outing and are looking to dive into the rest of his world, or are just a longtime fan up to the task of rewatching all 27 films that have been released thus far, then you’ll need to know the correct watch order.

Thankfully, Bond films have been released chronologically, so you shouldn’t have much issue following along with them.

How to watch the James Bond movies in order

You’ll want to check out the roster of Bond films in order of release. Here are all 27 of them:

Dr. No (1962)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Casino Royale (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamond Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

A View To Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

License To Kill (1989)

Goldeneye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time To Die (2021)

As with every other franchise, the Bond films tend to move from one streaming service to another depending on the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the ones you have subscriptions for to get the most out of your binge. As of this writing, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace are both available to stream on Netflix, while Skyfall is available on Hulu. No Time to Die is currently available to rent on Amazon.