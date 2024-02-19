How to watch ‘The Land Before Time’ movies in order

This beloved franchise managed to clock in a shocking number of entries before it went extinct.

Few animated franchises captivated the hearts of children (and adult children) quite like The Land Before Time. Spanning 14 films released over the course of nearly two decades, the misadventures of Littlefoot, Cera, Ducky, Petrie, and Spike have rightfully become beloved as staple of children’s entertainment, teaching valuable lessons about friendship, teamwork and life — albeit life as a dinosaur circa 66 million years ago.

With such a sprawling universe (you could say these dinosaurs walked so the MCU could run), it can be tricky to nail down the correct viewing order for The Land Before Time franchise. While the film series — which began with the eponymous, Steven Spielberg-produced The Land Before Time in 1988 — can be watched as standalone films, it’s better to have the chronology nailed down for your next movie marathon.

Here’s how to watch all The Land Before Time movies in order.

The Land Before Time (1988)

Now considered an animated classic, the first installment of The Land Before Time arrived in 1988 with the self-titled movie. It was produced by Spielberg and George Lucas (perhaps the starriest production team for an animation in history), and introduced audiences to the core group of five dinosaurs who’d appear in subsequent movies.

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

While the first installment was a box office hit, all remaining film entries into The Land Before Time franchise would be released as direct-to-video films. The second movie, subtitled The Great Valley Adventure and released in 1994, deepend the lore of the universe and saw the dinosaurs venture to the Mysterious Beyond.

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving (1995)

This direct-to-video threequel sees the growing dinosaurs deal with the impact of a meteorite that lands near their home of the Great Valley, causing a drought that threatens their lives. Naturally, any conflicts around the lack of water are quickly resolved (it’s a children’s film after all), with some genuinely terrifying velociraptor characters to boot.

The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists (1996)

In the fourth instalment, 1996’s Journey Through the Mists, Littlefoot and the gang meet dinosaurs known as the Longnecks, again broadening the film’s universe as the characters deal with earthquakes, illness and more diverse species. Notably, Journey Through the Mists is the final film in the franchise to feature any cast members from the original film.

The Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island (1997)

Featuring an all-new cast and director in Charles Grosvenor, 1997’s The Mysterious Island marked a welcome change of pace for the franchise. It follows the gang as they travel to new places to find food, following the onset of “leaf-gobblers” that leave the Great Valley barren.

The Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock (1998)

Ancient tales of warring longnecks and tyrannosauruses form the basis of The Secret of Saurus Rock, the franchise’s sixth arriving in 1998.

The Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire (2000)

While a lesser franchise might’ve run out of storytelling fuel by the seventh film, The Land Before Time kept things fresh with The Stone of Cold Fire. Magic comets and the introduction of dinosaur newcomers the Rainbow Faces make this installment stand out from the pack (is that the collective noun for a group of dinosaurs?).

The Land Before Time VIII: The Big Freeze (2001)

The gang experiences their harshest winter yet in 2001’s The Big Freeze, as Spike deals with sibling quarrels and Littlefoot meets his new teacher.

The Land Before Time IX: Journey to Big Water (2002)

In the ninth intallment of The Land Before Time, a huge downpour floods the Great Valley, giving the gang access to unexplored regions of their home. Naturally, the precocious youngsters encounter a new friend and help him return to his natural habitat.

The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration (2003)

Animal instincts guide 2003’s The Great Longneck Migration, as Littlefoot and his family venture beyond the Great Valley based on an apocalyptic hunch. In perhaps the most heartwarming moment of the entire franchise, this tenth film is where Littlefoot meets his long-lost father.

The Land Before Time XI: Invasion of the Tinysauruses (2005)

Perhaps the only time the franchise came close to mimicking Jurassic Park was in 2005, when The Land Before Time’s eleventh installment introduced a somewhat eerie version of a T-Rex known as the Tinysaurus. Perhaps the confusion around this new species is why Invasion of the Tinysauruses is considered among the worst in the franchise.

The Land Before Time XII: The Great Day of the Flyers (2006)

The Land Before Time looked to the skies in 2006’s The Great Day of the Flyers, a charming entry that followed Petrie as he prepares to participate in the Valley’s annual flying exhibition.

The Land Before Time XIII: The Wisdom of Friends (2007)

The franchise’s penultimate installament, The Wisdom of Friends, arrived in 2007, and featured voice roles for the likes of Sandra Oh and Cuba Gooding Jr.

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

Premiering almost a decade after its predecessor, the final film in The Land Before Time franchise is remembered for its bittersweet nostalgia. Journey of the Brave follows Littlefoot and the gang as they set out to rescue Littlefoot’s father, with plenty of charm and beautiful animation to mark a worthy conclusion to the franchise.