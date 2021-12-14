Over a decade since its last installment, Keanu Reeves is stepping back into the role of Neo and entering The Matrix once again.

The Matrix Resurrections will release on Dec. 22, seemingly picking things up where filmmakers left off following The Matrix Revolutions. This is the first time in nearly 20 years that fans of the franchise have had a new addition to the dive into, and if you have yet to check out all things Matrix, now is the perfect time to do so.

Get ready for The Matrix Resurrections by binging the previous films on streaming right now. Here’s how you can do so.

How to watch the Matrix movies in order

The way to binge the Matrix franchise is to watch the films in release order. There are currently three main movies available to watch, with the fourth installment coming later this month.

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

There is also another film that was released between The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions⏤an animated anthology flick. This includes nine short stories that fall between the other core movies. Here’s how to watch everything if you plan on taking in all that The Matrix has to offer.

The Animatrix: The Second Renaissance, Part I and II (2003)

The Animatrix: A Detective Story (2003)

The Matrix (1999)

The Animatrix: The Kid’s Story (2003)

The Animatrix: Final Flight of the Osiris (2003)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Animatrix: Beyond (2003)

The Animatrix: World Record (2003)

The Animatrix: Program (2003)

The Animatrix: Matriculated (2003)

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

The entire Matrix trilogy is available to stream now on HBOMax, and be sure to check out The Matrix Resurrections when it arrives in theaters on Dec. 22.