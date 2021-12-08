How to watch the People’s Choice Awards 2021

So, you want to watch the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, but you’re not sure how? Not to worry, as this publication’s name isn’t We Got You Covered for nothing.

We have for you all the details of the show slated to air Tuesday evening right here, including how to watch it, even if you don’t have the old “bunny ears” antennae your grandma remembers using back in her day (though that is still an option).

The award show, hosted by Kenan Thompson, celebrates popular TV, movies, and music over the past year, presenting a total of 40 categories, Billboard reports.

There will even be a number of stars receiving special recognition this year, with Halle Berry accepting the People’s Icon award, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson taking home the People’s Champion award, Kim Kardashian West receiving the Fashion Icon award, and Christina Aguilera winning the show’s first Music Icon award.

H.E.R. will perform a tribute to the later singer Marvin Gaye in honor of the 50th anniversary of his masterwork, What’s Going On. Blake Shelton and honoree Christina Aguilera will also perform.

Conventional TV

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! Tuesday evening at 9pm ET from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA.

Streaming

As for those who don’t have conventional TV, which is the vast majority of us these days, you can still find the awards show streaming on NBC via a number of services. That includes Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV — all of which offer free trials for their services if all you want to do is get a temporary subscription just to watch the show and cancel.