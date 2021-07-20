In August, DC will release its latest film The Suicide Squad which will provide a new spin on the team of anti-heroes than the 2016 film of the same name.

This project will be director James Gunn’s first film in the DC universe after back-to-back Marvel hits with the Guardians of the Galaxy series. Gunn chose to completely change the roster from the first attempt at a Suicide Squad film, only bringing Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn back to reprise her role.

Alongside the new names, the roster is substantially larger, featuring Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Colonel Rick Flag, Captain Boomerang, The Thinker, Sol Soria, Blackguard, Polka Dot Man, Savant, Mongal, TDK, Ratcatcher 2, King Shark, Weasel, Javelin, and Amanda Waller.

Fans can catch all the action on August 6 in theatres or even in the comfort of their own home.

How to watch The Suicide Squad at home?

DC fans can catch The Suicide Squad right at home by streaming it on HBO Max when it launches on August 6.

The streaming service will have the film available to stream between August 5 and September 5 and is free to those with a HBO Max subscription. You can purchase a subscription for the cost of $14.99 per month and not only will you get access to the film, but also the massive library of films and television series under the WarnerMedia banner.

The Suicide Squad comes to HBO Max as part of its year-long initiative to bring WarnerMedia films to the service alongside theatrical releases. This is good news for movie fans as it means they’ll be able to enjoy the content without the need to head out into public.

For those outside HBO Max’s serviced areas, you’ll need to catch the film in theatres the traditional way when it launches on Thursday, August 6.