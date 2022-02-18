Transformers is one of the most action-packed franchises released over the past two decades. Taking the beloved cartoon characters and bringing them into modern cinema with flashy visuals and a ton of explosions has been a success for six iterations to date.

Over the years, we’ve learned more about the Autobots and their conflict with the Decepticons, as it has unfolded on-screen. Ahead of a seventh addition to the franchise, there’s no better time than now for viewers to get up to speed.

Whether you’re a new viewer or someone looking to relive these classic films with the power of streaming, you may be wondering what the correct order is to do so. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Watch the Transformers Movies in Order

Transformers is an easy franchise to binge through, as all of its releases can be watched chronologically up until the latest entry, the prequel film Bumblebee. Until this point, the events were set one after another, so it was quite easy to plan your watch through. Here’s the chronological order of the Transformers films to date.

Bumblebee (2018)

Bumblebee is one of the most iconic and popular transformers of them all. While the character has a ton of significance and screentime in the original transformers film trilogy, a lot of his backstory is left out. In this prequel, fans get a look at how the Autobot wound up on Earth and some of the adventures that he was a part of before meeting Sam Witwicky. Fans could also choose to watch this movie at the end of the current slate of films, since this movie was written at a point when most viewers were already familiar with the character.

Transformers (2007)

The first movie in the Transformers series, this installment gives fans their first taste of the Autobots and Decepticons in glorious live-action, with a ton of flashy visuals and even more explosions courtesy of Michael Bay.

The movie introduces fans to Sam Witwicky who purchases an old car that winds up being Bumblebee. With Sam’s help, Bumblebee and the rest of the Autobots, led by Optimus Prime, seek out the All Spark to save the Earth from destruction at the hands of the Decepticons.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

In the sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, much has changed, with Sam now in college and the Autobots now working alongside a secret military team as they make a home for themselves on the Earth.

New threats have risen to challenge the Autobots on their new home of Earth, this time the Fallen, an ancient Decepticon. Sam and Mikaela will need to uncover the history of Transformers coming to earth if they want to defend the planet from its latest threat.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

In this installment, Autobots and Decepticons are back in battle, with Earth serving as the location. To end the war against Decepticons for good, Optimus Prime sets out to resurrect and enlist the help of Sentinel Prime, the ancient leader of the Autobots. As you may have predicted, things don’t always go to plan.

If you’re looking for more fast-paced action and flashy visuals, this is another treat from the franchise that consistently delivers fun, exciting stories time after time.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

After the first trilogy in the Transformers franchise, the main cast of humans is switched up for Age of Extinction, as we meet a new squad led by Cade Yeager. Again, the Autobots and humans will need to work together to fight off the evil powers that look to gain control of the Earth.

As the name suggests, the film does have a dinosaur-style twist and it introduces a ton of new Transformers to the series that longtime fans have been waiting for.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

In The Last Knight, Optimus Prime is gone, and humans and Transformers are at war. To heal the severed ties and maintain safety on Earth, Yeager and Bumblebee need to uncover more of the Transformers’ past to bring peace back to the Earth and save both them and humanity.

The next addition to the Transformers franchise is set for 2023 and will be called Transformers: Rise of Beasts. Right now, specifics aren’t known as to the plot of this film, but it will take place after Bumblebee but before Transformers and is sure to include some of the franchise’s most iconic characters.