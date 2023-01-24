How to watch ‘To Leslie’ — Is ‘To Leslie’ on Netflix?

If there was any surprise at the inclusion of To Leslie in this year’s Oscars shortlist, there shouldn’t have been.

Actors have been raving about Andrea Riseborough’s performance in the film for weeks. Hollywood royalty has hosted screenings, and the English star has won ringing endorsements from Academy Award winners, including Kate Winslett and Amy Adams. Accepting her award for Best Actress in Tár at the Critics Choice Awards in January, Cate Blanchett made a point of singling out Riseborough’s lack of recognition in this season’s awards.

The rush of celebrity endorsements didn’t earn the actress any nods at the Golden Globes or the Critics’ Choice awards, but they have paid off at the Oscars. Riseborough now faces Blanchett as a rival for Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards, alongside Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, and Michelle Yeoh.

Riseborough’s performance as a destitute and alcoholic Texan mother — estranged from her son and struggling to find a foot up after squandering a lottery win — certainly has the momentum.

The high-profile push has made up for the lack of promotion that accompanied the release of the movie, which was shot in just 19 days. It earned a small theatrical release following its world premiere at South by Southwest in March 2022, but with what appeared to be a little marketing budget, and by the end of the year, To Leslie had earned just $23, 304 at the U.S. box office. That made it difficult to catch the movie on the big screen.

The good news is that distributor Momentum Films recognized its streaming potential.

Is To Leslie on Netflix?

To Leslie isn’t on Netflix, although that’s where you can find other nominated movies, including All Quiet on the Western Front, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Blonde.

But don’t give up hope of catching To Leslie before the 95th Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. To Leslie is available to rent and buy HD on Apple TV. In addition, the movie can be rented or purchased at Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube, In the U.S. and U.K.

In the States, you’ll also find it available to rent or buy on VUDU or to rent on Spectrum on Demand.

To Leslie is less readily available to stream in other regions, although the profile boost earned by Riseborough’s Oscar nomination may open up options quickly.