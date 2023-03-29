Hugh Grant becomes a playable trading card thanks to D&D, Magic The Gathering collab

There are just a few days left before Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters and Wizards of the Coast is pulling all the stops to ensure that people go watch this movie. Its newest campaign involves transforming the characters from this upcoming fantasy film into playable trading cards.

Magic The Gathering‘s newest drop, titled “Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a one-month limited pre-order where players and collectors can order Magic The Gathering cards themed around the upcoming film. Players will receive six cards per pack that only feature the main characters of this upcoming film. Unfortunately, this collaboration will only have creature cards and won’t feature spells, artifacts, or lands that are referenced the films.

This isn’t the first Hasbro IP to be transformed into Magic The Gathering cards. Back in 2022, Transformers received the trading card treatment in a few limited drops and chase cards in Brother’s War sets. Other films and TV shows also received the Magic The Gathering treatment like Arcane, The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, and soon, The Lord of the Rings and Doctor Who.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a film based on the popular tabletop fantasy game. The film takes inspiration from the existing world that Dungeons & Dragons has created yet tells a brand new story featuring a new cast of characters to root for. The film will be released on March 31, 2023 in theaters, but some countries received advanced screenings. So far, the film has an average critics score of 91 percent and 94 percent from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you want to play Hugh Grant or Chris Pine in your next Magic The Gathering session, the Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves collaboration is now open for pre-orders until April 25, 2023, via the official MTG Secret Lair website.