Hugh Jackman pays tribute to ‘X-Men’ voice dub Isaac Bardavid

In English-speaking countries, Hugh Jackman is a legend, in large part thanks to his role as Wolverine. This morning, Hugh Jackman shared the sad news that Brazillian voice actor Isaac Bardavid, who dubbed Wolverine’s lines for global release, passed away.

Jackman paid tribute to him, sharing a video from when the two met in 2017.

In the clip, Jackman says, “Don’t be what they made you,” one of Wolverine’s famous lines. Isaac repeats the line in Portuguese.

“Isaac Bardavid.” Jackman captioned the post. “What a legend. What a life and legacy. What a voice!! #Wolverine #Brazil “Don’t be what they made you.” #logan Rest well my friend”

While this may be the first time those in English-speaking countries have heard his voice, Isaac is a legend in Brazil. He is known for voicing Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street, Skeletor in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Commissioner Gordon in Batman: The Animated Series, Deep Throat in The X-Files, and Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog cartoons.

Isaac lived a long life and was a gift to many. He died this morning at the age of 91 of emphysema. Bardavid was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 26 after the “disease was insisting on keeping the oxygenation very low, even though he was using the devices he already has at home,” his grandson confirmed.

The world lost a legend this week.