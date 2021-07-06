Hugh Jackman May Return For A Small MCU Role, Not As Main Wolverine

Ever since the Disney/Fox merger, Marvel fans have been wondering if Hugh Jackman could ever return as Wolverine within the MCU, and the man himself has now reignited all the theorizing with his recent social media activity. Yesterday, the Australian star shared two cryptic photos on Instagram – a repost of some Wolverine fan art and a snap of himself with Marvel president Kevin Feige. Together, they heavily seem to suggest a comeback as Logan is on the cards.

This is potentially a massive deal, then, and obviously fans are desperate to know more. While Jackman’s leaving us hanging, Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph has shared her own intel which could potentially reveal what’s going on behind the scenes. The YouTube personality tweeted that she’s heard Jackman’s Wolverine has been on Feige’s “wish list for his MCU Multiverse” for a while. And Jackman’s pics are “more evidence Feige might’ve gotten his wish.”

Don’t expect Jackman to become part of the MCU family full-time, however. Randolph went on to clarify in a follow-up tweet that the X-Men legend isn’t going to be the “MCU Wolverine” and, if he has made a deal with Feige, then it would only be to pop up for a “small role”. Randolph doesn’t specify where that would occur but fans are assuming he would cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, coming next March.

1) pretty sure small role, not MCU Wolverine 2) yes Jackman also posted nice tribute to Donner, whose wife Lauren produced XMen films, but don’t think Feige pic related. Feige got his start w/ Lauren but odd to post a pic of Feige but not Donner who died or Lauren who is widow — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) July 5, 2021

Hugh Jackman Shares Cryptic Images Of Wolverine And Kevin Feige On Social Media 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Some have speculated that Jackman’s Feige pic was related to the passing of filmmaker Richard Donner yesterday. While Feige was a close associate of Donner and wife Lauren Shuler Donner – the Donners produced the X-Men franchise – Randolph believes this isn’t the reason he posted the photo of himself hanging out with the Marvel chief.

Production on Doctor Strange 2 wrapped up months ago, but it wouldn’t be unheard of for Jackman’s cameo to be shot separately and inserted into the film in post. If that is what’s happening. We probably shouldn’t get our hopes up too high, but Hugh Jackman definitely seems to want us thinking he’s returning to the Marvel fold.