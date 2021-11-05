Hugh Jackman Shares ‘Painful’ Throwback Training Photo From His Wolverine Days

Hugh Jackman recently took Instagram to reminiscence on a role that made the actor a household name in the entertainment industry: Wolverine.

Jackman, who played the mutant for about 17 years, first introduced the character in Marvel’s X-Men, released in 2000. His final performance in the iconic role occurred in 2017 when he starred in the film Logan.

In the Instagram post shared on Nov. 4, Jackman uploaded a throwback photo of himself in the gym training for Wolverine. Although the 53-year-old didn’t disclose precisely when the workout happened, he did, however, joke about how painful it looked, stemming his disgruntled face as he lifted weights. Check it out below:

Despite Jackman retiring his character during the summer, the actor caused quite a stir when he shared Wolverine fan art and a photo including Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege. The reason surrounding the commotion is because fans thought Jackman would be returning to the franchise.

In August, during an interview, Jackman apologized for getting fans’ hopes up and admitted to just sharing images because he loves them.

“I literally was re-posting fan art and I do it quite a bit because I just love it. And I love the fans. And then I was off doing something and I came back and I’m like, ‘Oh, I think I broke the Internet. No, no, no, no. Guys, sorry. Didn’t mean that. I really didn’t mean that. I’m really sorry.’”

Jackman added, “And I thought, ‘No one’s going to believe me.’ But that was the case. And you guys are just too fast for me. Clearly way too fast and smarter than me. I just love the fans. And so, when cool things come my way, I’m going to pass it on.”

What are your thoughts on Hugh Jackman’s throwback training photo? Share your comments down below.