Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Was Reportedly Considered To Be Wanda’s Foe In Doctor Strange 2

All it takes it the merest hint of unconfirmed and uncorroborated speculation to see a rumor spread across the internet like wildfire, something we’ve discovered over the last couple of days with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Insider Grace Randolph teased that the Sorcerer Supreme’s solo sequel will see Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff face off with characters from the MCU, Fox and Sony universes, before tipster Daniel Richtman teased an epic battle against a mystery enemy that had the potential to send fans into meltdown, and before you knew it Jean Grey was trending as the internet collectively let its mind wander to the prospect of a Scarlet Witch vs. Phoenix showdown.

As you can see below, fellow scooper ViewerAnon has now offered that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was at one stage being lined up for a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which would have led to a swift defeat for the mutton-chopped mutant.

And since we're talking, last year I hinted that LOGAN might be not be Hugh Jackman's last performance as Wolverine. That's because they wanted him for DOCTOR STRANGE 2 to fight Wanda (and get his ass decimated). Apparently it didn't end up happening. August 26, 2021

Hugh Jackman Shares Cryptic Images Of Wolverine And Kevin Feige On Social Media 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sizeable grains of salt should be taken when it comes to things like this, especially when we know the total sum of jack sh*t about the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Jackman even apologized profusely for breaking the internet when his cryptic pair of photos generated widespread talk that big Wolverine news was incoming, and we’ve heard on roughly a dozen occasions that Logan was set for a cameo, so it realistically may have never gotten much further than an idea being floated behind the scenes.