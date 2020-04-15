Mark Ruffalo Wants To See The Hulk Cross Paths With Wolverine In The MCU

Of all the potential crossovers made possible by Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox – and, by effect, the likes of Deadpool and the X-Men entering the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe – comic book fans have long wondered what it would be like to see Wolverine cross paths with the Hulk.

Turns out we weren’t the only ones, as Mark Ruffalo recently told Variety that he’d like to see Bruce Banner and Logan share the screen together as part of the ever-expanding Marvel universe.

In an interview which touched on the Hulk’s future in the MCU (and that long-rumored solo movie), not to mention Mark Ruffalo’s own reservations about joining The Avengers, Variety asked the Avengers: Endgame star about his thoughts on Bruce Banner’s big-screen future, to which he replied:

Maybe Hulk and Wolverine could hook up.

Of all the core members from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Bruce Banner was one of the few still standing after Endgame – a movie in which Iron Man and Black Widow sacrificed themselves for the greater good, and Steve Rogers retired as Captain America, having spent a lifetime with Peggy Carter.

Beyond Bruce Banner, that leaves Hawkeye, whose fate will be explored in a forthcoming Disney+ series, and Thor Odinson, who is all set to make his triumphant return in 2022 with Thor: Love and Thunder, though we suspect much of the focus will be placed on Jane Foster and her own rise to power.

Circling back to the Hulk, though, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Marvel Studios still has plans for the Jade Giant, though whether those plans involve a potential crossover with Wolverine is another question entirely. One would even say that it’s verging on wishful thinking.