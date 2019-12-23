Hulk’s Snap In Avengers: Endgame Has A Connection To Betty Ross

Avengers: Endgame has been praised by all ever since it hit theaters back in April. Bringing the 23-film Infinity Saga to a satisfying end as well as providing cathartic send-offs for most of the main heroes, it was a fantastic movie and pretty much everything that the fans could’ve hoped for. There are, however, a few problems with it and one of the most notable was how the filmmakers handled the Incredible Hulk.

Yes, Bruce Banner’s transformation into his “Professor Hulk” persona left many fans feeling a bit confused. After all, it didn’t really fit with the overall arc for the character that we’d seen up until that point. But, the Russo brothers have stood by their decisions and have repeatedly stated how important Banner and Hulk were to what went down in Endgame – including the second snap.

Yes, the Hulk was the one to perform it as he was the only one who could survive such an act, given that he’s a Gamma powered creature and the stones gave off the same radiation. And while it was definitely one of the more discussed moments in the film, the folks over at ScreenRant have now discovered an interesting new connection between Hulk’s snap and Betty Ross from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk that most people seemed to miss the first time around.

As the outlet explains, we already know that Betty was killed off during Thanos’ snap in Infinity War. So, by the time of Endgame, she wasn’t in existence anymore. However, given that Hulk’s snap brings back those killed by the Mad Titan in the previous film, it’s due to the big green guy that Betty is restored to life.

“The person who restored her to life is coincidentally the same man she loves in The Incredible Hulk and in Marvel Comics. The deep connection shared between Bruce Banner and Betty Ross across the movies and the comics gives the snap a rather touching and unforeseen outcome,” writes ScreenRant.

Furthermore, since it’s unclear if the general public knows about how Hulk helped bring everyone back, it’s likely that Betty has no idea that Bruce was the one responsible for her returning to life. Though given that we’re set to see both her and Banner in the upcoming She-Hulk series, we imagine that’ll change pretty soon.

In any case, this is yet another neat, if not terribly revelatory, connection discovered in Avengers: Endgame and certainly adds a bit of extra emotion to Hulk’s snap.