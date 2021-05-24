New Hellraiser Remake Headed To Streaming As Hulu Acquires The Rights

Hulu has such sights to show you. Or at least they will, when they debut the hotly anticipated remake of Hellraiser.

The streaming service announced today that they’ve acquired the upcoming horror title, which should see a release later this year. The project is helmed by director David Bruckner and penned by writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, whose movie The Night House was a festival hit and will be getting a wide release in August. I would also expect original author Clive Barker to involved in some capacity as these are his creations and he wrote and directed the first film.

Hellraiser began in Barker’s disturbing 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart, which tells the tale of Frank Cotton, a hedonist seeking erotic thrills. To this end, he tracks down a puzzle box known as the Lemarchand’s Configuration. Solving this puzzle will apparently open a portal to a dimension populated by creatures who can deliver the ultimate in sensuality. Unfortunately for Cotton, though, what lies on the other side are the Cenobites, sexless monsters who describe themselves as “explorers in the further regions of experience. Demons to some. Angels to others.” Let’s just say it doesn’t end well for him.

Beyond the remake, HBO Max has their own Hellraiser TV show in production. The pilot (and several subsequent episodes) are being helmed by Halloween director David Gordon, with Michael Dougherty and Mark Verheiden on writing duties.

It’s been a long time since we got a genuinely good Hellraiser project, with the straight-to-DVD sequels to the 1987 movie falling a long way short of its quality. I can’t wait to see what grisly and sadistic things the Cenobites are up to now, though, so let’s hope we get some images and a trailer soon.