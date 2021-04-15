Hulu Is Announces Over 100 New Movies/TV Shows For May

As we enter the second half of April, it’s time to start looking ahead to what’s coming to the major streaming services in May. This Thursday, Hulu has revealed the full line-up of new movies and TV shows that’s due on their platform over the course of the fifth month of the year. And it’s full of awesome classic films of all kinds, as well as a few original series, too.

As always, the first day of the month delivers a ton of freshly licensed movies to tuck into whatever your tastes. Just a few of the highlights include 2000’s Almost Famous, the Bradley Cooper-starring A-Team reboot, 1990’s Dances with Wolves and, for horror fans, Silence of the Lambs prequel Hannibal Rising. Then there’s Jim Carrey vehicle I Love You Phillip Morris, animated classic The Iron Giant and Robert Rodriguez’s Machete.

Also look out for iconic western Once Upon a Time in the West, Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and True Lies, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Speaking of Arnold, you can likewise catch the first two Predator films. Alternatively, there’s a trio of Resident Evils landing on May 1st, too. Some of the best movies dropping throughout the rest of the month include Flight (May 2nd), Skyfall (May 5th) and Sam Raimi-produced horror The Vigil (May 28th).

As for original TV content, the third and final season of comedy Shrill arrives on May 7th. Then, on the 21st, there’s Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. This Robot Chicken-alike stop-motion comedy series stars Patton Oswalt as the comic book villain, with other voices including Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Jon Hamm as Iron Man. Meanwhile, kids can enjoy the third season of Madagascar: A Little Wild from the 27th.

Here’s your full list of everything coming to Hulu in May.

May 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost in Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Released May 2

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Released May 3

The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)

Released May 4

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12 (Disney Junior)

Love Sarah (2021)

Released May 5

Shadow in the Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

May 6

The Unicorn (2018)

May 7

SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

Little Fish (2021)

May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

Released May 10

Wander Darkly (2020)

May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

May 14

MLK/FBI (2021)

May 15

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

May 18

Supernova (2020)

May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

May 21

MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

May 22

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

May 25

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)

Released May 26

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

May 27

MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3 (Hulu Original)

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)

May 28

PLAN B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Vigil (2021)

May 31

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)

Don’t miss all of this on Hulu next month.