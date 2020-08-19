Hulu Is Adding Some Great Horror Movies Next Month

It might still be six weeks until October, but horror movies are a year-round joy, and several new genre titles are making their way to Hulu next month.

An American Haunting is one of several cinematic takes on the Tennessee legend of the Bell Witch, switching between the 21st and 19th centuries as a teenager experiences the same trauma as another young girl far in the past, which may or may not be caused by witchcraft and a ghostly apparition.

Best known as the team behind anarchic comedy Super Troopers, Broken Lizard also took a far less successful stab at slasher movies with Club Dread, adding to the post-Scream glut of the subgenre’s resurgence with a comedic tale of a serial killer stalking the staff of an island holiday resort.

As if an introduction were needed, Evil Dead II continues the misadventures of clueless idiot Ash and his battle against the malevolent deadites, with better special effects, more gore and a realization of the inherent humor of the premise.

The Addams Family is sadly not the iconic early ‘90s take on the creepy and spooky family, but the still passable take from last year where the Addams must save their home from a greedy reality show host who wants to demolish their beloved mansion when they refuse to conform to the bland suburbia springing up around them.

The Last House On the Left is Wes Craven’s directorial debut, a nasty exploitation flick where a pair of teenage girls are abducted, abused and murdered by a gang of escaped criminals, and then the parents of one of them extract brutal vengeance on the perpetrators.

The Omen is a remake of the ‘70s horror of the same name, where an American diplomat secretly adopts an orphaned newborn to replace his stillborn son, and only after a series of mysterious deaths occur around the child he discovers too late that the boy is the antichrist.

The Haunted sees a carer arriving for her first nightshift of a new job at an isolated house, whereupon she is tormented by the supernatural forces inhabiting it.

The Woods revolves around a rebellious teenager sent to an isolated boarding school around which scary stories circulate, and as she endures an abusive regime and girls begin to mysteriously disappear, she tries to find out the truth of what’s going on within its gothic walls.

And finally, Awoken features a medical student attempting to cure her brother of an ultimately fatal form of insomnia, and only after taking him to a creepy research facility discovers the sinister cause of his condition.

That does it for horror titles headed to Hulu next month, but tell us, will you be checking any of them out? As always, let us know down below.